I'm alive and I'm comin' home

| 25/09/2020 a les 00:35h
Bruce Springsteen ha publicat Ghosts, el segon avançament de Letter to you, el disc que sortirà a la venda el pròxim 23 d'octubre. L'escoltem.


I hear the sound of your guitar
Comin' in from the mystic far
The stone and the gravel in your voice
Come in my dreams and I rejoice
 
It's just your ghost
Moving through the night
Your spirit filled with light
I need, need you by my side
Your love and I'm alive
 
I'm alive and I can feel the blood shiver in my bones
I'm alive and I'm out here on my own
I'm alive and I'm coming' home
Yeah I'm comin' home
 
The old buckskin jacket you always wore
Hangs on the back of my bedroom door
The boots and the spurs you used to ride
Click down the hall but never arrive
 
It's just your ghost
Moving through the night
Your spirit filled with light
I need, need you by my side
Your love and I'm alive
 
I'm alive, I can feel the blood shiver in my bones
I'm alive and I'm out here on my own
I'm alive and I'm comin' home
 
Your old Fender Twin from Johnny's Music downtown
Still set on 10 to burn this house down
Count the band in then kick into overdrive
By the end of the set we leave no one alive
 
Ghosts runnin' through the night
Our spirits filled with light
 
I need
Need you by my side
Your love and I'm alive
 
I shoulder your Les Paul and finger the fretboard
I make my vows to those who've come before
I turn up the volume, let the spirits be my guide
Meet you brother and sister on the other side
 
I'm alive
I can feel the blood shiver in my bones
I'm alive and I'm out here on my own
I'm alive and I'm comin' home
Yeah I'm comin' home
 

