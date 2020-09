Bruce Springsteen ha publicat Ghosts, el segon avançament de Letter to you , el disc que sortirà a la venda el pròxim 23 d'octubre. L'escoltem.I hear the sound of your guitarComin' in from the mystic farThe stone and the gravel in your voiceCome in my dreams and I rejoiceIt's just your ghostMoving through the nightYour spirit filled with lightI need, need you by my sideYour love and I'm aliveI'm alive and I can feel the blood shiver in my bonesI'm alive and I'm out here on my ownI'm alive and I'm coming' homeYeah I'm comin' homeThe old buckskin jacket you always woreHangs on the back of my bedroom doorThe boots and the spurs you used to rideClick down the hall but never arriveIt's just your ghostMoving through the nightYour spirit filled with lightI need, need you by my sideYour love and I'm aliveI'm alive, I can feel the blood shiver in my bonesI'm alive and I'm out here on my ownI'm alive and I'm comin' homeYour old Fender Twin from Johnny's Music downtownStill set on 10 to burn this house downCount the band in then kick into overdriveBy the end of the set we leave no one aliveGhosts runnin' through the nightOur spirits filled with lightI needNeed you by my sideYour love and I'm aliveI shoulder your Les Paul and finger the fretboardI make my vows to those who've come beforeI turn up the volume, let the spirits be my guideMeet you brother and sister on the other sideI'm aliveI can feel the blood shiver in my bonesI'm alive and I'm out here on my ownI'm alive and I'm comin' homeYeah I'm comin' home