La fúria de les postes de sol

Tot el dia he construït/ un tros de vida i ara/ el sol s’enfonsa per/ desfer-la

| 04/10/2020 a les 00:01h
Especial: Poesia
Arxivat a: Biblioteca, Anne Sexton, Montserrat Abelló, poesia
La poeta nord-americana Anne Sexton va néixer a Newton (Estats Units) el 9 de novembre del 1928 i va morir a Weston (Massachusetts) el 4 d'octubre del 1974. En llegim un poema publicat al llibre Com ella (Edicions Proa) i traduït en català per Montserrat Abelló.
 

Foto: Delyth Angharad


Hi ha una
cosa freda dins l’aire,
una aura de gel
i de flegma.
Tot el dia he construït
un tros de vida i ara
el sol s’enfonsa per
desfer-la.
L’horitzó sagna
i es xuma el polze.
El petit polze roig
es perd de vista.
I jo em pregunto què és
aquesta vida amb mi mateixa,
aquest somni que visc.
Em podria menjar el cel
com una poma,
però m’estimo més
preguntar a la primera estrella:
per què sóc aquí?
per què visc en aquesta casa?
qui n’és responsable?
eh?


The fury of sunsets

Something
cold is in the air,
an aura of ice
and phlegm.
All day I've built
a lifetime and now
the sun sinks to
undo it.
The horizon bleeds
and sucks its thumb.
The little red thumb
goes out of sight.
And I wonder about
this lifetime with myself,
this dream I'm living.
I could eat the sky
like an apple
but I'd rather
ask the first star:
why am I here?
why do I live in this house?
who's responsible?
eh?

 





Com ella
Poemes escollits (1960-1965)


© Anne Sexton
© traducció de Montserrat Abelló
© d'aquesta edició: Proa, 2011
 

