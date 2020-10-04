Una de les escenes mítiques de Pulp Fiction és quan John Travolta i Uma Thurman ballen el clàssic de Chuck Berry, You Never Can Tell. Revivim aquest moment i veiem com, mentre es rodava, Quentin Tarantino, rere les càmeres, també es va deixar anar.It was a teenage weddingAnd the old folks wished them wellYou could see that Pierre did truly loveThe MademoiselleAnd now the young Monsieur and MadameHave rung the chapel bell"c'est la vie" say the old folksIt goes to show you never can tellThey furnished off an apartmentWith a two room Roebuck saleThe coolerator was crammedWith TV dinners and ginger aleBut when Pierre found workThe little money comin' worked out well"c'est la vie" say the old folksIt goes to show you never can tellThey had a Hi-Fi phonoBoy, did they let it blastSeven hundred little records,All rock, rhythm and jazzBut when the sun went downThe rapid tempo of the music fell"c'est la vie" say the old folksIt goes to show you never can tellIt had a teenage weddingAnd the old folks wished them wellYou could see that Pierre did truly loveThe Mademoiselle