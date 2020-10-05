Foto: poetryfoundation.org

Sílvia Pérez Cruz ha publicat el seu nou disc, Farsa (género imposible), un projecte que va voler gravar a casa (abans que ser a casa fos gairebé l'única opció) i on reuneix cançons fetes en col·laboració amb altres disciplines artístiques com la dansa o el teatre. Escoltem una de les seves noves cançons, Fatherless, on musica el poema For a fatherless son de Sylvia Plath.You will be aware of an absence, presently,Growing beside you, like a tree,A death tree, color gone, an Australian gum tree —Balding, gelded by lightning—an illusion,And a sky like a pig's backside, an utter lack of attention.But right now you are dumb.And I love your stupidity,The blind mirror of it. I look inAnd find no face but my own, and you think that's funny.It is good for meTo have you grab my nose, a ladder rung.One day you may touch what's wrong —The small skulls, the smashed blue hills, the godawful hush.Till then your smiles are found money.