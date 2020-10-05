Música

Fatherless

But right now you are dumb./ And I love your stupidity

| 19/10/2020 a les 12:28h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: General, cançó, Farsa (género imposible), Sylvia Plath, Música, Sílvia Pérez Cruz
Sílvia Pérez Cruz ha publicat el seu nou disc, Farsa (género imposible), un projecte que va voler gravar a casa (abans que ser a casa fos gairebé l'única opció) i on reuneix cançons fetes en col·laboració amb altres disciplines artístiques com la dansa o el teatre. Escoltem una de les seves noves cançons, Fatherless, on musica el poema For a fatherless son de Sylvia Plath.


You will be aware of an absence, presently,
Growing beside you, like a tree,
A death tree, color gone, an Australian gum tree —
Balding, gelded by lightning—an illusion,
And a sky like a pig's backside, an utter lack of attention.
But right now you are dumb.
And I love your stupidity,
The blind mirror of it. I look in
And find no face but my own, and you think that's funny.
It is good for me
To have you grab my nose, a ladder rung.
One day you may touch what's wrong —
The small skulls, the smashed blue hills, the godawful hush.
Till then your smiles are found money.
 

Foto: poetryfoundation.org

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Agafa el llapis!

El Barcelona Dibuixa estimula la creativitat en tallers virtuals i presencials
Imatge il·lustrativa

Despullant el mascle

El Museu de L'Hospitalet acull una exposició que explora el nu masculí
Imatge il·lustrativa

Quins animalons!

El CaixaForum projecta un cicle de curtmetratges animats per a infants
Imatge il·lustrativa

Encomanem-nos als versos!

El Barcelona Poesia arriba a la 23a edició
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

El combat del segle

Catorze
La Sala Beckett estrena el muntatge de Denise Duncan, la seva autora resident
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tetes per tetes

MACMA
Un vídeo mostra com s'ha de dur a terme una autoexploració mamària i denuncia la censura
Imatge il·lustrativa

La Rita Hayworth ballarina

Catorze
L'actriu comparteix pista amb Fred Astaire en una escena de «Ballant neix l'amor»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Quins animalons!

Catorze
El CaixaForum projecta un cicle de curtmetratges animats per a infants
Més entrades...