Llegim dos fragments del llibre «On the Road», de Jack Kerouac

Els gargots de Kerouac

| 21/10/2020 a les 11:08h
On the Road va ser la bíblia i el manifest de la generació beat, un clàssic de la literatura nord-americana del segle XX que va contribuir a la mitificació de la famosa Ruta 66. Jack Kerouac (12 de març del 1922, Lowell, Massachusetts - 21 d'octubre del 1969, St. Petersburg, Florida) el va escriure en vint dies partint d'antics esborranys. A mig camí entre l’autobiografia i el monòleg interior, narra el viatge per Amèrica del Nord, des de Nova York a Nova Orleans, passant per la Ciutat de Mèxic, San Francisco i Chicago, on viu tota mena d’aventures entre llargues sessions de jazz, alcohol, drogues i orgies. Us n'oferim dos fragments, en la versió original i en la traducció catalana, feta per Ferran Ràfols i publicada, amb el títol A la carretera, per Kalandraka. 
 

Foto: Tom Palumbo, 1965



Però en aquella època dansaven pels carrers com uns tabalots, i jo hi corria darrere com he fet tota la vida amb la gent que m’interessa, perquè els únics que veig són els bojos, els que estan bojos per viure, bojos per parlar, bojos perquè els salvin, els que ho anhelen tot alhora, els que no badallen mai ni et surten mai amb llocs comuns, sinó que cremen, cremen, cremen com aquells coets fabulosos de focs artificials que són grocs i exploten com una aranya entre les estrelles, i després al mig veus que hi apareix una llumeta blava, i tothom fa: "Ahhh!"

But then they danced down the streets like dingledodies, and I shambled after them as I've been doing all my life after people who interest me, because the only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn, like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars and in the middle you see the blue centerlight pop and everybody goes "Awww!"



Alguna cosa, algú, un esperit ens perseguia a tots pel desert de la vida i ens acabaria atrapant abans que toquéssim el cel. Vist en perspectiva, esclar, m’adono que era la mort: la mort ens atraparà a tots abans de tocar el cel. L’única cosa que anhelem mentre vivim, el que ens fa sospirar i gemegar i ens provoca tota mena de dolces nàusees, és el record d’una felicitat perduda que segurament vam sentir a l’úter i que només es pot reproduir (encara que no ho vulguem reconèixer) en la mort. Ara, qui es vol morir?

Something, someone, some spirit was pursuing all of us across the desert of life and was bound to catch us before we reached heaven. Naturally, now that I look back on it, this is only death: death will overtake us before heaven. The one thing that we yearn for in our living days, that makes us sigh and groan and undergo sweet nauseas of all kinds, is the remembrance of some lost bliss that was probably experienced in the womb and can only be reproduced (though we hate to admit it) in death. But, who wants to die?


El tràiler de la pel·lícula On the Road, dirigida per Walter Salles.

