Foto: Facebook Ben Harper

I knew a girlHer name was truthShe was a horrible liarShe couldn't spend one day aloneBut she couldn't be satisfiedWhen you have everything,You have everything to loseShe made herselfA bed of nailsAnd she's plannin' on puttin' it to use'Cause she had diamonds on the insideShe had diamonds on the insideShe had diamonds on the insideDiamondsA candle throws its light into the darknessIn a nasty world, so shines the good deedMake sure the fortune, that you seekIs the fortune you needSo tell me why, the first to ask, is the last to give, every timeWhat you say and do not meanFollow too close behind'Cause she had diamonds on the insideShe had diamonds on the insideShe wore diamonds on the insideDiamondsLike a soldier standing long under fireAny change comes as a reliefLet the giver's name remain unspokenFor she is just a generous thiefBut she had diamonds on the inside'Cause she had diamonds on the insideShe wore diamonds on the insideShe wore diamondsOh diamondsShe had diamondsShe wore diamondsDiamonds