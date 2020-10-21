Música

Diamonds on the Inside

When you have everything/ You have everything to lose

| 27/10/2020 a les 16:01h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Ben Harper, Música

I knew a girl
Her name was truth
She was a horrible liar

She couldn't spend one day alone
But she couldn't be satisfied

When you have everything,
You have everything to lose
She made herself
A bed of nails
And she's plannin' on puttin' it to use

'Cause she had diamonds on the inside
She had diamonds on the inside
She had diamonds on the inside
Diamonds

A candle throws its light into the darkness
In a nasty world, so shines the good deed
Make sure the fortune, that you seek
Is the fortune you need

So tell me why, the first to ask, is the last to give, every time
What you say and do not mean
Follow too close behind

'Cause she had diamonds on the inside
She had diamonds on the inside
She wore diamonds on the inside
Diamonds

Like a soldier standing long under fire
Any change comes as a relief
Let the giver's name remain unspoken
For she is just a generous thief
But she had diamonds on the inside
'Cause she had diamonds on the inside
She wore diamonds on the inside
She wore diamonds
Oh diamonds
She had diamonds
She wore diamonds
Diamonds
 

Foto: Facebook Ben Harper

