El 18 de novembre de 1993, Nirvana, grup emblemàtic del grunge, van fer un concert acústic als estudis Sony Music de Nova York per al programa MTV Unplugged. L'actuació es va publicar com a disc en directe l'1 de novembre de 1994, set mesos després que Kurt Cobain, compositor i cantant del grup, se suïcidés.
Veiem un fragment d'aquella actuació en què van tocar Where Did You Sleep Last Night, una versió d'In the Pines (també anomenada My girl), una cançó tradicional dels Estats Units amb arrels als Apalatxes, i n'escoltem una altra de les versions més conegudes, la que va fer el cantant de folk i blues Lead Belly.
My girl, my girl, don't lie to me
Tell me where did you sleep last night
In the pines, in the pines
Where the sun don't ever shine
I would shiver the whole night through
My girl, my girl, where will you go
I'm going where the cold wind blows
In the pines, in the pines
Where the sun don't ever shine
I would shiver the whole night through
Her husband, was a hard working man
Just about a mile from here
His head was found in a driving wheel
But his body never was found
My girl, my girl, don't lie to me
Tell me where did you sleep last night
In the pines, in the pines
Where the sun don't ever shine
I would shiver the whole night through
My girl, my girl, where will you go
I'm going where the cold wind blows
In the pines, in the pines
Where the sun don't ever shine
I would shiver the whole night through
My girl, my girl, don't lie to me
Tell me where did you sleep last night
In the pines, in the pines
Where the sun don't ever shine
I would shiver the whole night through
My girl, my girl, where will you go
I'm going where the cold wind blows
In the pines, in the pines
The sun, shine
I would shiver the whole night through