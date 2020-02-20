El 18 de novembre de 1993, Nirvana, grup emblemàtic del grunge, van fer un concert acústic als estudis Sony Music de Nova York per al programa MTV Unplugged. L'actuació es va publicar com a disc en directe l'1 de novembre de 1994, set mesos després que Kurt Cobain, compositor i cantant del grup, se suïcidés.Veiem un fragment d'aquella actuació en què van tocar Where Did You Sleep Last Night, una versió d'In the Pines (també anomenada My girl), una cançó tradicional dels Estats Units amb arrels als Apalatxes, i n'escoltem una altra de les versions més conegudes, la que va fer el cantant de folk i blues Lead Belly.My girl, my girl, don't lie to meTell me where did you sleep last nightIn the pines, in the pinesWhere the sun don't ever shineI would shiver the whole night throughMy girl, my girl, where will you goI'm going where the cold wind blowsIn the pines, in the pinesWhere the sun don't ever shineI would shiver the whole night throughHer husband, was a hard working manJust about a mile from hereHis head was found in a driving wheelBut his body never was foundMy girl, my girl, don't lie to meTell me where did you sleep last nightIn the pines, in the pinesWhere the sun don't ever shineI would shiver the whole night throughMy girl, my girl, where will you goI'm going where the cold wind blowsIn the pines, in the pinesWhere the sun don't ever shineI would shiver the whole night throughMy girl, my girl, don't lie to meTell me where did you sleep last nightIn the pines, in the pinesWhere the sun don't ever shineI would shiver the whole night throughMy girl, my girl, where will you goI'm going where the cold wind blowsIn the pines, in the pinesThe sun, shineI would shiver the whole night through