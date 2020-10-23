Música

So Lonely

But I just can't convince myself/ I couldn't live with no one else

| 02/11/2020 a les 11:12h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Outlandos d'Amour, música, Sting, The police, cançó

Well, someone told me yesterday
That when you throw your love away
You act as if you just don't care
You look as if you're going somewhere
But I just can't convince myself
I couldn't live with no one else
And I can only play that part
And sit and nurse my broken heart

So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely

Now no-one's knocked upon my door
For a thousand years, or more
All made up and nowhere to go
Welcome to this one man show
Just take a seat, they're always free
No surprise, no mystery
In this theatre that I call my soul
I always play the starring role

So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely
So lonely

I feel lonely, I'm so lonely, I feel so low

