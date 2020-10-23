Well, someone told me yesterdayThat when you throw your love awayYou act as if you just don't careYou look as if you're going somewhereBut I just can't convince myselfI couldn't live with no one elseAnd I can only play that partAnd sit and nurse my broken heartSo lonelySo lonelySo lonelySo lonelySo lonelySo lonelyNow no-one's knocked upon my doorFor a thousand years, or moreAll made up and nowhere to goWelcome to this one man showJust take a seat, they're always freeNo surprise, no mysteryIn this theatre that I call my soulI always play the starring roleSo lonelySo lonelySo lonelySo lonelySo lonelySo lonelyI feel lonely, I'm so lonely, I feel so low