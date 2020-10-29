Today is gonna be the day
That they're gonna throw it back to you
By now you should've somehow
Realized what you gotta do
I don't believe that anybody
Feels the way I do, about you now
Backbeat, the word was on the street
That the fire in your heart is out
I'm sure you've heard it all before
But you never really had a doubt
I don't believe that anybody
Feels the way I do about you now
And all the roads we have to walk are winding
And all the lights that lead the way are blinding
There are many things that I
Would like to say to you but I don't know how
I said maybe you're gonna be the one that saves me
And after all, you're my wonderwall
Today was gonna be the day
But they'll never throw it back to you
By now you should've somehow
Realized what you're not to do
I don't believe that anybody
Feels the way I do, about you now
And all the roads that we have to walk are winding
And all the lights that lead the way are blinding
There are many things that I
Would like to say to you but I don't know how
I said maybe, you're gonna be the one that saves me
you're gonna be the one that saves me
And after all, you're my wonderwall
you're my wonderwall
you're my wonderwall
you're my wonderwall