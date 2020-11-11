Coberta de «Disintegration», publicat per The Cure el 2 de maig de 1989.

On candy stripe legs the spiderman comesSoftly through the shadow of the evening sunStealing past the windows of the blissfully deadLooking for the victim shivering in bedSearching out fear in the gathering gloom andSuddenlyA movement in the corner of the roomAnd there is nothing I can doWhen I realize with frightThat the spiderman is having me for dinner tonightQuietly he laughs and shaking his headCreeps closer nowCloser to the foot of the bedAnd softer than shadow and quicker than fliesHis arms are all around me and his tongue in my eyesBe still, be calm, be quiet now my precious boyDon't struggle like that or I will only love you moreFor it's much too late to get away or turn on the lightThe spiderman is having you for dinner tonightAnd I feel like I'm being eatenBy a thousand million shivering furry holesAnd I know that in the morning I will wake upIn the shivering coldAnd the spiderman is always hungry