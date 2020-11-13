Música

Let It Out

Learning from the scars of all your fights

| 20/11/2020 a les 10:26h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Stay Homas, música, Let It Out
Stay Homas ha publicat Let It Out, el primer single del seu disc debut, Agua, que sortirà l'11 de desembre. Al videoclip, produït per Icon International i dirigit per Ben Woolf, els Stay Homas sobrevolen Barcelona i el món. Ells mateixos diuen que: "Let It Out és una cançó que revisita els nostres dies a la terrassa. Intenta explicar una història de sofriment i superació des de la perspectiva de l'ésser estimat: aquest amic, parent o qui sigui que sempre t'anima quan les coses es posen difícils. Vam tenir la temptació d'incloure-hi un cor de nens i la veritat és que ens ha encantat el resultat. Abans de res, perquè arriben a aquests tons aguts que nosaltres no, però també perquè de vegades la clau per superar aquesta merda és mirar-la d'una forma més innocent i infantil. La vida es construeix així, i la tristesa és només una altra cosa profunda i bella per sentir, així que... Obre't i deixa-sortir!". 


If you’ve been feeling blue for a long time
Seems that nothing can make you smile
It happens when you search what you cannot find 

I can feel the energy of your vibes
Learning from the scars of all your fights
Longing for the things that makes you shine

Not alone! Don’t break your head about it.
(Don’t break your head about it)
You are young.
Don’t waste your days about it.
Open up and let It out!!

Uuuh
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh 

When you feel lonely
And all your demons break your arms
Don’t need to worry
Open up and let it out.

When you feel callings
And all your demons scream so loud
Don’t need to worry
Open up and let it out

Uuuh
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh 

[youtube[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcUJycj85eA[/youtube]


 

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Hallelujah

| 1 comentari
17/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Lullaby

16/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pictures of You

16/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Todo se transforma

16/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

​Més tresors que mapes

16/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

El «Boig per tu» de la Marató

13/11/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les Barcelones escrites

El festival Barcelona Novel·la Històrica arriba a la seva vuitena edició
Imatge il·lustrativa

Coses que fan coses

La Fabra i Coats ofereix un programa públic d'activitats relacionat amb les seves exposicions
Imatge il·lustrativa

Dialèctica i teatre per educar en valors

WusMed reuneix dues metodologies en una formació en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un passeig per l'Olimp

El CaixaForum recorre els mites clàssics amb obres de les col·leccions del Prado
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Palau Güell des de casa

Catorze
La Diputació de Barcelona estrena una visita virtual a l'edifici creat per Gaudí
Imatge il·lustrativa

Blau

Cecilia Reeve & Nijuu
Un videoclip mostra allò que experimentem quan nedem
Imatge il·lustrativa

Herois de sofà

Govern Federal Alemany
Una campanya del govern alemany encoratja els joves a quedar-se a casa per frenar el coronavirus
Imatge il·lustrativa

El príncep de Bel Air, 30 anys després

Catorze
Els actors de la mítica sèrie es reuneixen en un capítol especial
Més entrades...