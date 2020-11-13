Stay Homas ha publicat Let It Out,
el primer single del seu disc debut, Agua
, que sortirà l'11 de desembre. Al videoclip, produït per Icon International i dirigit per Ben Woolf, els Stay Homas sobrevolen Barcelona i el món. Ells mateixos diuen que: "Let It Out
és una cançó que revisita els nostres dies a la terrassa. Intenta explicar una història de sofriment i superació des de la perspectiva de l'ésser estimat: aquest amic, parent o qui sigui que sempre t'anima quan les coses es posen difícils. Vam tenir la temptació d'incloure-hi un cor de nens i la veritat és que ens ha encantat el resultat. Abans de res, perquè arriben a aquests tons aguts que nosaltres no, però també perquè de vegades la clau per superar aquesta merda és mirar-la d'una forma més innocent i infantil. La vida es construeix així, i la tristesa és només una altra cosa profunda i bella per sentir, així que... Obre't i deixa-sortir!".
If you’ve been feeling blue for a long time
Seems that nothing can make you smile
It happens when you search what you cannot find
I can feel the energy of your vibes
Learning from the scars of all your fights
Longing for the things that makes you shine
Not alone! Don’t break your head about it.
(Don’t break your head about it)
You are young.
Don’t waste your days about it.
Open up and let It out!!
Uuuh
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh
When you feel lonely
And all your demons break your arms
Don’t need to worry
Open up and let it out.
When you feel callings
And all your demons scream so loud
Don’t need to worry
Open up and let it out
Uuuh
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh Open up and let it out
Uuuh
[youtube[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcUJycj85eA[/youtube]