





Stay Homas ha publicat Let It Out, el primer single del seu disc debut, Agua, que sortirà l'11 de desembre. Al videoclip, produït per Icon International i dirigit per Ben Woolf, els Stay Homas sobrevolen Barcelona i el món. Ells mateixos diuen que: "Let It Out és una cançó que revisita els nostres dies a la terrassa. Intenta explicar una història de sofriment i superació des de la perspectiva de l'ésser estimat: aquest amic, parent o qui sigui que sempre t'anima quan les coses es posen difícils. Vam tenir la temptació d'incloure-hi un cor de nens i la veritat és que ens ha encantat el resultat. Abans de res, perquè arriben a aquests tons aguts que nosaltres no, però també perquè de vegades la clau per superar aquesta merda és mirar-la d'una forma més innocent i infantil. La vida es construeix així, i la tristesa és només una altra cosa profunda i bella per sentir, així que... Obre't i deixa-sortir!".If you’ve been feeling blue for a long timeSeems that nothing can make you smileIt happens when you search what you cannot findI can feel the energy of your vibesLearning from the scars of all your fightsLonging for the things that makes you shineNot alone! Don’t break your head about it.(Don’t break your head about it)You are young.Don’t waste your days about it.Open up and let It out!!UuuhUuuh Open up and let it outUuuh Open up and let it outUuuhWhen you feel lonelyAnd all your demons break your armsDon’t need to worryOpen up and let it out.When you feel callingsAnd all your demons scream so loudDon’t need to worryOpen up and let it outUuuhUuuh Open up and let it outUuuh Open up and let it outUuuh[youtube[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcUJycj85eA[/youtube]