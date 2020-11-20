Música

All Things Must Pass

Sunset doesn't last all evening

| 29/11/2020 a les 00:01h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, All Things Must Pass, George Harrison, música

Sunrise doesn't last all morning
A cloudburst doesn't last all day
Seems my love is up and has left you with no warning
It's not always going to be this grey

All things must pass
All things must pass away

Sunset doesn't last all evening
A mind can blow those clouds away
After all this, my love is up and must be leaving
It's not always going to be this grey

All things must pass
All things must pass away

All things must pass
None of life's strings can last
So, I must be on my way
And face another day

Now the darkness only stays the night-time
In the morning it will fade away
Daylight is good at arriving at the right time
It's not always going to be this grey

All things must pass
All things must pass away

All things must pass
None of life's strings can last
So, I must be on my way
And face another day

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Has vist la pluja?

28/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Mirada estràbica

| 24 comentaris
26/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Maradona de Manu Chao

25/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

People Have the Power

24/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Göttingen

24/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Let It Out

20/11/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Django, l'únic festival de jazz manouche

L'Hospitalet de Llobregat acull actuacions d'aquest estil musical
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i coneixement sobre el coronavirus

La Universitat de Barcelona impulsa un programa de trobades divulgatives virtuals
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les Barcelones escrites

El festival Barcelona Novel·la Històrica arriba a la seva vuitena edició
Imatge il·lustrativa

Coses que fan coses

La Fabra i Coats ofereix un programa públic d'activitats relacionat amb les seves exposicions
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Temporada Alta, més que mai

Catorze
14 espectacles del festival que es poden gaudir presencialment o a distànica
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fins quan en seràs còmplice?

Bullanga Feminista | 1 comentari
Un vídeo mostra alguns (dels molts) atacs sexistes que reben les dones
Imatge il·lustrativa

El sentit de les coses

Catorze | 2 comentaris
«Hem de treballar com si creguéssim en el futur: si no, tancaríem la paradeta i avall»
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Palau Güell des de casa

Catorze
La Diputació de Barcelona estrena una visita virtual a l'edifici dissenyat per Gaudí
Més entrades...