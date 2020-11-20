All things must pass

Sunrise doesn't last all morningA cloudburst doesn't last all daySeems my love is up and has left you with no warningIt's not always going to be this greyAll things must passAll things must pass awaySunset doesn't last all eveningA mind can blow those clouds awayAfter all this, my love is up and must be leavingIt's not always going to be this greyAll things must passAll things must pass awayAll things must passNone of life's strings can lastSo, I must be on my wayAnd face another dayNow the darkness only stays the night-timeIn the morning it will fade awayDaylight is good at arriving at the right timeIt's not always going to be this greyAll things must passAll things must pass awayAll things must passNone of life's strings can lastSo, I must be on my wayAnd face another day