Imagine there's no heavenIt's easy if you tryNo hell below usAbove us only skyImagine all the peopleLiving for todayImagine there's no countriesIt isn't hard to doNothing to kill or die forAnd no religion, tooImagine all the peopleLiving life in peaceYou may say I'm a dreamerBut I'm not the only oneI hope someday you'll join usAnd the world will be as oneImagine no possessionsI wonder if you canNo need for greed or hungerA brotherhood of manImagine all the peopleSharing all the worldYou may say I'm a dreamerBut I'm not the only oneI hope someday you'll join usAnd the world will live as one