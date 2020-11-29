Música

Imagine

You may say I'm a dreamer/ But I'm not the only one

| 08/12/2020 a les 00:01h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Beatles, Imagine, John Lennon

Imagine there's no heaven

It's easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky

Imagine all the people
Living for today

Imagine there's no countries
It isn't hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too

Imagine all the people
Living life in peace

You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world

You may say I'm a dreamer
But I'm not the only one
I hope someday you'll join us
And the world will live as one

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'Amàlia i les ombres lunars

El CosmoCaixa ofereix un espectacle per al públic familiar
Imatge il·lustrativa

La festa de les arts escèniques en família

Viu el Teatre celebra una setmana d'activitats presencials i en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Django, l'únic festival de jazz manouche

L'Hospitalet de Llobregat acull actuacions d'aquest estil musical
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i coneixement sobre el coronavirus

La Universitat de Barcelona impulsa un programa de trobades divulgatives virtuals
Més recomanacions...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per què m'ignoreu?

Daniel Sánchez Arévalo & Paco Plaza
L'anunci nadalenc de Campofrío recorda què és el que sempre ens ronda
Imatge il·lustrativa

Flying free

Laia Maldonado
La companyia La Calòrica posa en dubte la democràcia a la Sala Beckett
Imatge il·lustrativa

La coral de l'escola

AlmapBBDO | 2 comentaris
Un anunci ens recorda què vol dir la paraula inclusió
Imatge il·lustrativa

El desembre Grec

Catorze
El festival acaba l'any amb obres com «El màgic d'Oz» o «La ruta de la palta»
Més entrades...