Música

Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

I once had a girl/ Or should I say she once had me

| 10/12/2020 a les 13:41h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Rubber Soul, The Beatles, Música

I once had a girl

Or should I say she once had me
She showed me her room
Isn't it good Norwegian wood?

She asked me to stay
And she told me to sit anywhere
So I looked around
And I noticed there wasn't a chair

I sat on a rug biding my time
Drinking her wine
We talked until two and then she said
"It's time for bed"

She told me she worked
In the morning and started to laugh
I told her I didn't
And crawled off to sleep in the bath

And when I awoke I was alone
This bird had flown
So I lit a fire
Isn't it good Norwegian wood?
 

Foto: Facebook The Beatles

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Imagine

08/12/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Jove per sempre

| 1 comentari
06/12/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com quan dormim

03/12/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

He deixat ma mare

| 2 comentaris
02/12/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com un puny

| 1 comentari
01/12/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Gemma

| 5 comentaris
29/11/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Imprimir el futur

El CosmoCaixa mostra com la impressió 3D transforma el dia a dia
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'Amàlia i les ombres lunars

El CosmoCaixa ofereix un espectacle per al públic familiar
Imatge il·lustrativa

La festa de les arts escèniques en família

Viu el Teatre celebra una setmana d'activitats presencials i en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Django, l'únic festival de jazz manouche

L'Hospitalet de Llobregat acull actuacions d'aquest estil musical
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per molts nadals més

Bertrand Livreiros
Un anunci per reflexionar sobre com hem de viure les festes d'aquest any
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per què m'ignoreu?

Daniel Sánchez Arévalo & Paco Plaza
L'anunci nadalenc de Campofrío recorda què és el que sempre ens ronda
Imatge il·lustrativa

Flying free

Laia Maldonado | 1 comentari
La companyia La Calòrica posa en dubte la democràcia a la Sala Beckett
Imatge il·lustrativa

La coral de l'escola

AlmapBBDO | 2 comentaris
Un anunci ens recorda què vol dir la paraula inclusió
Més entrades...