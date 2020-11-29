Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)

Foto: Facebook The Beatles

I once had a girlOr should I say she once had meShe showed me her roomIsn't it good Norwegian wood?She asked me to stayAnd she told me to sit anywhereSo I looked aroundAnd I noticed there wasn't a chairI sat on a rug biding my timeDrinking her wineWe talked until two and then she said"It's time for bed"She told me she workedIn the morning and started to laughI told her I didn'tAnd crawled off to sleep in the bathAnd when I awoke I was aloneThis bird had flownSo I lit a fireIsn't it good Norwegian wood?