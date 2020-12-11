Santi Carcasona ha transformat el Everything’s Gonna Be Cool This Christmas de The Eels en Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?Pensar en l'any passat evoca recordsd'un esperit que costarà trobar.Enguany ens tocarà fer els cors més fortsper poder celebrar.Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?Tothom a casa seva, el desembre és fred.Cantarem a la vora del focCom arribaran els Reis d'Orient?Com farem cagar el tió?Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?Els dies van passant i fa falta amor,l'amistat és un gran present,i si tinc amics com tu a prop meu,és que alguna cosa estem fent bé.Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?Remember last year when you were on your ownYou swore the spirit couldn't be foundDecember rolled around and you were counting on itTo roll outWell, everything's gonna be cool this christmasEverything's gonna be cool this christmasEverything's gonna be cool this christmasWell everybody's lookin' for you down at the houseThe tree is looking so inspiredThere's a yuletide groove waitin' for you to moveI'll go and throw another log on the fireEverything's gonna be cool this christmasEverything's gonna be cool this christmasEverything's gonna be cool this christmasAs days go by the more we need friendsAnd the harder they are to findIf I could have a friend like you all my lifeWell I guess I'd be doin' just fineEverything's gonna be cool this christmasEverything's gonna be cool this christmasEverything's gonna be cool this christmas