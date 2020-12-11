Música

Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?

Enguany ens tocarà fer els cors més forts

| 17/12/2020 a les 00:54h
Santi Carcasona ha transformat el Everything’s Gonna Be Cool This Christmas de The Eels en Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?


Pensar en l'any passat evoca records
d'un esperit que costarà trobar.
Enguany ens tocarà fer els cors més forts
per poder celebrar.

Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?
Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?
Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?

Tothom a casa seva, el desembre és fred. 
Cantarem a la vora del foc
Com arribaran els Reis d'Orient?
Com farem cagar el tió?

Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?
Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?
Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?

Els dies van passant i fa falta amor,
l'amistat és un gran present,
i si tinc amics com tu a prop meu,
és que alguna cosa estem fent bé.

Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?
Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?
Què puc fer per tenir un bon Nadal?


Remember last year when you were on your own
You swore the spirit couldn't be found
December rolled around and you were counting on it
To roll out

Well, everything's gonna be cool this christmas
Everything's gonna be cool this christmas
Everything's gonna be cool this christmas

Well everybody's lookin' for you down at the house
The tree is looking so inspired
There's a yuletide groove waitin' for you to move
I'll go and throw another log on the fire

Everything's gonna be cool this christmas
Everything's gonna be cool this christmas
Everything's gonna be cool this christmas

As days go by the more we need friends
And the harder they are to find
If I could have a friend like you all my life
Well I guess I'd be doin' just fine

Everything's gonna be cool this christmas
Everything's gonna be cool this christmas
Everything's gonna be cool this christmas
 

