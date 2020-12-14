Música

Snowman

I want you to know that I'm never leaving

Don't cry snowman, not in front of me
Who will catch your tears if you can't catch me, darlin'?
If you can't catch me, darlin'?
Don't cry, snowman, don't leave me this way
A puddle of water can't hold me close, baby
Can't hold me close, baby

I want you to know that I'm never leaving
'Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons
So come on let's go

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
I'll love you forever where we'll have some fun
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Please don't cry no tears now, it's Christmas baby

My snowman and me
My snowman and me

Baby, don't cry, snowman, don't you fear the sun
Who'll carry me without legs to run, honey?
Without legs to run, honey?
Don't cry, snowman, don't you shed a tear
Who'll hear my secrets if you don't have ears, baby?
If you don't have ears, baby?

I want you to know that I'm never leaving
'Cause I'm Mrs. Snow, 'till death we'll be freezing
Yeah, you are my home, my home for all seasons
So come on let's go

Let's go below zero and hide from the sun
I'll love you forever where we'll have some fun
Yes, let's hit the North Pole and live happily
Please don't cry no tears now, it's Christmas baby

My snowman and me
My snowman and me
Baby
 

