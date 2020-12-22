Young Turks

Billy left his home with a dollar in his pocketAnd a head full of dreamsHe said somehow, some wayIt's gotta get better than thisPatti packed her bagsLeft a note for her mamaShe was just 17There were tears in her eyesWhen she kissed her little sister goodbyeThey held each other tightAs they drove on through the nightThey were so excitedWe got but one shot at lifeLet's take it while we're still not afraidBecause life is so briefAnd time is a thiefWhen you're undecidedAnd like a fistful of sandIt can slip right through your handsYoung hearts be free tonightTime is on your sideDon't let 'em put you downDon't let 'em push you aroundDon't let 'em ever change your point of viewParadise was closedSo they headed for the coast in a blissful mannerThey took a two room apartmentThat was jumping every night of the weekHappiness was found in each other's armsAs expected, yeahBilly pierced his earsDrove a pickup like a lunatic, ooh, oohYoung hearts be free tonightTime is on your sideDon't let 'em put you downDon't let 'em push you aroundDon't let 'em ever change your point of viewYoung hearts be free tonightTime is on, on your sideBilly wrote a letter back home to Patti's parentsTryin' to explainHe said we're both real sorryThat it had to turn out this wayBut there ain't no point in talkingWhen there's nobody list'ningSo we just ran awayPatti gave birth to a ten pound baby boy, yeah!Young hearts be free tonightTime is on your sideYoung hearts be free tonightTime is on your sideYoung hearts be free tonightTime is on your sideYoung hearts gotta run free, be free, live freeTime is on, time is on your sideTime, time, time, time is on your sideIs on your side, is on your sideYoung hearts, be free tonightTonight, tonight, tonight, tonight, yeah