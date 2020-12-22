Música

Young Turks

Young hearts be free tonight/ Time is on your side

| 08/01/2021 a les 13:30h
Especial: Música
Rod Stewart

Billy left his home with a dollar in his pocket
And a head full of dreams
He said somehow, some way
It's gotta get better than this

Patti packed her bags
Left a note for her mama
She was just 17
There were tears in her eyes
When she kissed her little sister goodbye

They held each other tight
As they drove on through the night
They were so excited
We got but one shot at life
Let's take it while we're still not afraid

Because life is so brief
And time is a thief
When you're undecided
And like a fistful of sand
It can slip right through your hands

Young hearts be free tonight
Time is on your side
Don't let 'em put you down
Don't let 'em push you around
Don't let 'em ever change your point of view

Paradise was closed
So they headed for the coast in a blissful manner
They took a two room apartment
That was jumping every night of the week

Happiness was found in each other's arms
As expected, yeah
Billy pierced his ears
Drove a pickup like a lunatic, ooh, ooh

Young hearts be free tonight
Time is on your side
Don't let 'em put you down
Don't let 'em push you around
Don't let 'em ever change your point of view

Young hearts be free tonight
Time is on, on your side

Billy wrote a letter back home to Patti's parents
Tryin' to explain
He said we're both real sorry
That it had to turn out this way
But there ain't no point in talking
When there's nobody list'ning
So we just ran away
Patti gave birth to a ten pound baby boy, yeah!

Young hearts be free tonight
Time is on your side
Young hearts be free tonight
Time is on your side
Young hearts be free tonight
Time is on your side

Young hearts gotta run free, be free, live free
Time is on, time is on your side
Time, time, time, time is on your side
Is on your side, is on your side
Young hearts, be free tonight
Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight, yeah

