Música

Everybody Hurts

Sometimes everything is wrong

| 21/01/2021 a les 17:43h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, R.E.M., música

When your day is long
And the night, the night is yours alone
When you're sure you've had enough
Of this life, well hang on

Don't let yourself go
'Cause everybody cries
Everybody hurts sometimes

Sometimes everything is wrong
Now it's time to sing along

When your day is night alone (hold on, hold on)
If you feel like letting go (hold on)
If you think you've had too much
Of this life, well hang on

'Cause everybody hurts
Take comfort in your friends
Everybody hurts

Don't throw your hand, oh no
Don't throw your hand

If you feel like you're alone
No, no, no, you are not alone

If you're on your own in this life
The days and nights are long
When you think you've had too much
Of this life to hang on

Well, everybody hurts sometimes
Everybody cries
Everybody hurts sometimes
And everybody hurts sometimes

So hold on, hold on
Hold on, hold on, hold on
Hold on, hold on, hold on
Everybody hurts

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fetén Fetén, músiques per ballar

El CaixaForum programa un concert del duet integrat per Diego Galaz i Jorge Arribas
Imatge il·lustrativa

Marilyn vista per Milton H. Greene

La Filmoteca de Catalunya dedica un cicle i una exposició a l'actriu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Imprimir el futur

El CosmoCaixa mostra com la impressió 3D transforma el dia a dia
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'Amàlia i les ombres lunars

El CosmoCaixa ofereix un espectacle per al públic familiar
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Amb l'accent de Lola Flores

Ogilvy & Cruzcampo
La Faraona torna a la vida en un anunci gràcies a la tecnologia deepfake
Imatge il·lustrativa

Audrey Hepburn i «El cant dels ocells»

Catorze | 3 comentaris
L'actriu va dansar al ritme de melodies catalanes a la pel·lícula «Secret People»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fellini, el visionari

Catorze
14 reflexions del director de cinema i el discurs que va fer en rebre l'Oscar honorífic
Imatge il·lustrativa

El joc del teatre

Catorze
La dramaturga Denise Duncan imparteix un curs d'escriptura teatral a la Sala Beckett
Més entrades...