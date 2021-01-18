When your day is longAnd the night, the night is yours aloneWhen you're sure you've had enoughOf this life, well hang onDon't let yourself go'Cause everybody criesEverybody hurts sometimesSometimes everything is wrongNow it's time to sing alongWhen your day is night alone (hold on, hold on)If you feel like letting go (hold on)If you think you've had too muchOf this life, well hang on'Cause everybody hurtsTake comfort in your friendsEverybody hurtsDon't throw your hand, oh noDon't throw your handIf you feel like you're aloneNo, no, no, you are not aloneIf you're on your own in this lifeThe days and nights are longWhen you think you've had too muchOf this life to hang onWell, everybody hurts sometimesEverybody criesEverybody hurts sometimesAnd everybody hurts sometimesSo hold on, hold onHold on, hold on, hold onHold on, hold on, hold onEverybody hurts