Langston Hughes fotografiat el 1936. Foto: Domini púbilc. Wikimedia Commons
Jo, també
Jo, també, canto Amèrica.
Soc el germà fosc.
M'envien a menjar a la cuina
Quan arriba companyia.
Però jo ric,
I menjo bé.
I em faig fort.
Demà,
Jo seré a taula
Quan arribi companyia.
Ningú no gosarà
dir-me:
"Ves a menjar a la cuina",
aleshores.
És més,
S'adonaran de la meva bellesa
I s'avergonyiran.
Jo, també, soc Amèrica.
Versió original:
I, Too
I, too, sing America.
I am the darker brother.
They send me to eat in the kitchen
When company comes,
But I laugh,
And eat well,
And grow strong.
Tomorrow,
I'll be at the table
When company comes.
Nobody'll dare
Say to me,
"Eat in the kitchen,"
Then.
Besides,
They'll see how beautiful I am
And be ashamed—
I, too, am America.