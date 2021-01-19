Langston Hughes fotografiat el 1936. Foto: Domini púbilc. Wikimedia Commons

Langston Hughes (Joplin, Missouri, 1 de febrer de 1902 - Nova York, 22 de maig de 1967) va ser un poeta, novel·lista i dramaturg estatunidenc. En llegim aquest poema, en la seva versió original en anglès i en la traducció al català que n'ha fet Anna Pena.Jo, també, canto Amèrica.Soc el germà fosc.M'envien a menjar a la cuinaQuan arriba companyia.Però jo ric,I menjo bé.I em faig fort.Demà,Jo seré a taulaQuan arribi companyia.Ningú no gosaràdir-me:"Ves a menjar a la cuina",aleshores.És més,S'adonaran de la meva bellesaI s'avergonyiran.Jo, també, soc Amèrica.Versió original:I, too, sing America.I am the darker brother.They send me to eat in the kitchenWhen company comes,But I laugh,And eat well,And grow strong.Tomorrow,I'll be at the tableWhen company comes.Nobody'll dareSay to me,"Eat in the kitchen,"Then.Besides,They'll see how beautiful I amAnd be ashamed—I, too, am America.