Poesia

Jo, també

S'adonaran de la meva bellesa/ I s'avergonyiran

| 01/02/2021 a les 00:01h
Especial: Poesia
Arxivat a: Biblioteca, Langston Hughes, poema, Anna Pena, poesia
Langston Hughes (Joplin, Missouri, 1 de febrer de 1902 - Nova York, 22 de maig de 1967) va ser un poeta, novel·lista i dramaturg estatunidenc. En llegim aquest poema, en la seva versió original en anglès i en la traducció al català que n'ha fet Anna Pena.
 

Langston Hughes fotografiat el 1936. Foto: Domini púbilc. Wikimedia Commons


Jo, també

Jo, també, canto Amèrica.

Soc el germà fosc.
M'envien a menjar a la cuina
Quan arriba companyia.
Però jo ric,
I menjo bé.
I em faig fort.

Demà,
Jo seré a taula
Quan arribi companyia.
Ningú no gosarà
dir-me:
"Ves a menjar a la cuina",
aleshores.

És més,
S'adonaran de la meva bellesa
I s'avergonyiran.

Jo, també, soc Amèrica.


Versió original:

I, Too

I, too, sing America.

I am the darker brother.
They send me to eat in the kitchen
When company comes,
But I laugh,
And eat well,
And grow strong.

Tomorrow,
I'll be at the table
When company comes.
Nobody'll dare
Say to me,
"Eat in the kitchen,"
Then.

Besides,
They'll see how beautiful I am
And be ashamed—

I, too, am America.
 

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fetén Fetén, músiques per ballar

El CaixaForum programa un concert del duet integrat per Diego Galaz i Jorge Arribas
Imatge il·lustrativa

Marilyn vista per Milton H. Greene

La Filmoteca de Catalunya dedica un cicle i una exposició a l'actriu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Imprimir el futur

El CosmoCaixa mostra com la impressió 3D transforma el dia a dia
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'Amàlia i les ombres lunars

El CosmoCaixa ofereix un espectacle per al públic familiar
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Petits i grans suborns quotidians

Laia Maldonado
La companyia La Ruta 40 porta «Els subornats», de Lluïsa Cunillé, a la Sala Beckett
Imatge il·lustrativa

De festa amb Pippi Långstrump

Astrid Lindgren | 1 comentari
Revivim un capítol de la sèrie protagonitzada per la nena pèl-roja
Imatge il·lustrativa

Música per a dos vespres d'hivern

Catorze
Lu Rois i Anna Andreu participen al cicle de concerts de la Universitat de Barcelona
Imatge il·lustrativa

Amb l'accent de Lola Flores

Ogilvy & Cruzcampo
La Faraona torna a la vida en un anunci gràcies a la tecnologia deepfake
Més entrades...