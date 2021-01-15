I get up
And nothing gets me down
You got it tough
I've seen the toughest around
And I know, baby, just how you feel
You got to roll with the punches
And get to what's real
Ah, can't you see me standing here
I got my back against the record machine
I ain't the worst that you've seen
Ah, can't you see what I mean?
Might as well jump
-Jump-
Might as well jump
Go ahead and jump!
-Jump-
Go ahead and jump!
-Hey you-
Who said that?
Baby, how'd you been?
You say you don't know
You won't know until you begin
So can't you see me standing here
I got my back against the record machine
I ain't the worst that you've seen
Ah, can't you see what I mean?
Might as well jump
-Jump-
Might as well jump
Go ahead and jump!
-Jump-
Go ahead and jump!
Foto: Facebook Van Halen