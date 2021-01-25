Foto: Facebook Bob Marley

Could you be loved and be loved?Could you be loved and be loved?Don't let them fool yaOr even try to school ya! Oh, no!We've got a mind of our ownSo go to hell if what you're thinking is not right!Love would never leave us aloneA-yin the darkness there must come out to lightCould you be loved and be loved?Could you be loved, wo now! and be loved?(The road of life is rocky and you may stumble tooSo while you point your fingers someone else is judging you)Love your brotherman!(Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?Could you be, could you be loved?Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?Could you be, could you be loved?)Don't let them change ya, oh!Or even rearrange ya! Oh, no!We've got a life to liveThey say: only, onlyOnly the fittest of the fittest shall surviveStay alive! Eh!Could you be loved and be loved?Could you be loved, wo now! and be loved?(You ain't gonna miss your water until your well runs dryNo matter how you treat him, the man will never be satisfied)Say something! (Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?Could you be, could you be loved)Say something! Say something! (Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?)Say something! (Could you be, could you be loved?)Say something! Say something! (Say something!)Say something! Say something! (Could you be loved?) Say something!Say something! Reggae, reggae!Say something! Rockers, rockers!Say something! Reggae, reggae!Say something! Rockers, rockers!Say something! (Could you be loved?) Say something! Uh!Say something! Come on!Say something! (Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?)Say something! (Could you be, could you be loved?)Say something! (Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?)Say something! (Could you be, could you be loved?)