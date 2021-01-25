Música

Could You Be Loved

We've got a mind of our own/ So go to hell if what you're thinking is not right

| 06/02/2021 a les 00:00h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Bob Marley, cançó, música, Bob Marley & The Wailers

Could you be loved and be loved?

Could you be loved and be loved?

Don't let them fool ya
Or even try to school ya! Oh, no!
We've got a mind of our own
So go to hell if what you're thinking is not right!
Love would never leave us alone
A-yin the darkness there must come out to light

Could you be loved and be loved?
Could you be loved, wo now! and be loved?

(The road of life is rocky and you may stumble too
So while you point your fingers someone else is judging you)
Love your brotherman!
(Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?
Could you be, could you be loved?
Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?
Could you be, could you be loved?)

Don't let them change ya, oh!
Or even rearrange ya! Oh, no!
We've got a life to live
They say: only, only
Only the fittest of the fittest shall survive
Stay alive! Eh!

Could you be loved and be loved?
Could you be loved, wo now! and be loved?

(You ain't gonna miss your water until your well runs dry
No matter how you treat him, the man will never be satisfied)
Say something! (Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?
Could you be, could you be loved)
Say something! Say something! (Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?)
Say something! (Could you be, could you be loved?)
Say something! Say something! (Say something!)
Say something! Say something! (Could you be loved?) Say something!
Say something! Reggae, reggae!
Say something! Rockers, rockers!
Say something! Reggae, reggae!
Say something! Rockers, rockers!
Say something! (Could you be loved?) Say something! Uh!
Say something! Come on!
Say something! (Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?)
Say something! (Could you be, could you be loved?)
Say something! (Could you be, could you be, could you be loved?)
Say something! (Could you be, could you be loved?)
 

Foto: Facebook Bob Marley

