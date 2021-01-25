Música

Will You Love Me Tomorrow?

So tell me now, and I won't ask again

| 09/02/2021 a les 11:19h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, The Shirelles, Carole King, cançó, música
La cantant i compositora Carole King va néixer a Nova York el 9 de febrer de 1942. Un dels seus primers èxits, coescrit amb qui era el seu marit, Gerry Goffin, va ser Will You Love Me Tomorrow?, que van enregistrar The Shirelles el 1960. La cançó va arribar a ser número u a les llistes de vendes i ha sigut versionada per molts artistes. L'escoltem tal com la van cantar The Shirelles i la versió que en va publicar la mateixa Carole King al seu segon disc, Tapestry, on canta acompanyada per James Taylor i Joni Mitchell.


Tonight you're mine completely
You give your love so sweetly
Tonight the light of love is in your eyes
But will you love me tomorrow?

Is this a lasting treasure
Or just a moment's pleasure?
Can I believe the magic of your sighs?
Will you still love me tomorrow?

Tonight with words unspoken
You say that I'm the only one
But will my heart be broken
When the night meets the morning sun?

I'd like to know that your love
Is love I can be sure of
So tell me now, and I won't ask again
Will you still love me tomorrow?

So tell me now, and I won't ask again
Will you still love me tomorrow?
Will you still love me tomorrow

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Could You Be Loved

06/02/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fiera de mí

05/02/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Gracias a la vida

| 1 comentari
05/02/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Perquè vull

04/02/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Quan no abrigui aquest món

02/02/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Jump

25/01/2021

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cultura als barris i per a tothom

El Barcelona Districte Cultural porta 44 espectacles a 29 equipaments de la ciutat
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fetén Fetén, músiques per ballar

El CaixaForum programa un concert del duet integrat per Diego Galaz i Jorge Arribas
Imatge il·lustrativa

Marilyn vista per Milton H. Greene

La Filmoteca de Catalunya dedica un cicle i una exposició a l'actriu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Imprimir el futur

El CosmoCaixa mostra com la impressió 3D transforma el dia a dia
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els 103 anys de Kirk Douglas

Catorze
L'actor va rebre un Oscar honorific el 1996 en reconeixement a mig segle de carrera
Imatge il·lustrativa

Rosa Parks: «No m'aixecaré»

Catorze | 2 comentaris
La història de la dona que va plantar cara a la llei de segregació racial dels EEUU
Imatge il·lustrativa

De la pel·lícula al cartell

Candice Drouet
Un vídeo recull escenes de films que han servit per publicitar-les
Imatge il·lustrativa

Petits i grans suborns quotidians

Laia Maldonado
La companyia La Ruta 40 porta «Els subornats», de Lluïsa Cunillé, a la Sala Beckett
Més entrades...