La cantant i compositora Carole King va néixer a Nova York el 9 de febrer de 1942. Un dels seus primers èxits, coescrit amb qui era el seu marit, Gerry Goffin, va ser Will You Love Me Tomorrow?, que van enregistrar The Shirelles el 1960. La cançó va arribar a ser número u a les llistes de vendes i ha sigut versionada per molts artistes. L'escoltem tal com la van cantar The Shirelles i la versió que en va publicar la mateixa Carole King al seu segon disc, Tapestry, on canta acompanyada per James Taylor i Joni Mitchell.Tonight you're mine completelyYou give your love so sweetlyTonight the light of love is in your eyesBut will you love me tomorrow?Is this a lasting treasureOr just a moment's pleasure?Can I believe the magic of your sighs?Will you still love me tomorrow?Tonight with words unspokenYou say that I'm the only oneBut will my heart be brokenWhen the night meets the morning sun?I'd like to know that your loveIs love I can be sure ofSo tell me now, and I won't ask againWill you still love me tomorrow?So tell me now, and I won't ask againWill you still love me tomorrow?Will you still love me tomorrow