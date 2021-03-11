Foto: Facebook Blur

Tender is the nightLying by your sideTender is the touchOf someone that you love too muchTender is the dayThe demons go awayLord I need to findSomeone who can heal my mindCome on, come on, come onGet through itCome on, come on, come onLove's the greatest thingCome on, come on, come onGet through itCome on, come on, come onLove's the greatest thingThat we haveI'm waiting for that feelingI'm waiting for that feelingWaiting for that feeling to comeOh my babyOh my babyOh whyOh myOh my babyOh my babyOh whyOh myTender is the ghostThe ghost I love the mostHiding from the sunWaiting for the night to comeTender is my heartI'm screwing up my lifeLord I need to findSomeone who can heal my mindCome on, come on, come onGet through itCome on, come on, come onLove's the greatest thingCome on, come on, come onGet through itCome on, come on, come onLove's the greatest thingThat we haveI'm waiting for that feelingI'm waiting for that feelingWaiting for that feeling to comeOh my babyOh my babyOh whyOh myOh my babyOh my babyOh whyOh myCome on, come on, come onGet through itCome on, come on, come onLove's the greatest thingCome on, come on, come onGet through itCome on, come on, come onLove's the greatest thingThat we haveI'm waiting for that feelingI'm waiting for that feelingWaiting for that feeling to comeOh my babyOh my babyOh whyOh myOh my babyOh my babyOh whyOh myTender is the nightLying by your sideTender is the touchOf someone that you love too muchTender is my heart you knowI'm screwing up my lifeOh lord I need to findSomeone who can heal my mindCome on, come on, come onGet through itCome on, come on, come onLove's the greatest thingCome on, come on, come onGet through itCome on, come on, come onLove's the greatest thingThat we haveI'm waiting for that feelingI'm waiting for that feelingWaiting for that feeling to comeOh my babyOh my babyOh whyOh myOh my babyOh my babyOh whyOh myOh my babyOh my babyOh whyOh myOh my babyOh my babyOh whyOh myOh my babyOh my babyOh whyOh myOh my babyOh my baby