We Got Your Back

"We Got Your Back vol dir, literalment, et cobrim les espatlles, et recolzem. Aquesta cançó parla de la importància de posar les cures al centre, tant a nivell personal com col·lectiu, des de la família i des de la comunitat. Tot això vehiculat a través de la cura del cabell com a símbol de lluita i resistència del col·lectiu afro". Presentem el segon avançament del nou disc de The Sey Sisters , el grup format per les germanes Edna Sey, Yolanda Sey i Kathy Sey. Porta per títol We Got Your Back i es publicarà amb Satélite K el 14 de maig.The ancestors got me, I feel their warmthThere’s that feeling, there’s that weightthat some days are madeto be paused and just heal your soul.Can’t stop crying, I feel that angerbut then I can hear that voice:“When you feel the achingand you’re feeling helplesscome by our sidewe got your back”Thousands of hands that will catch my soulWith their embrace I am feeling homeSharing my burden, I’m not aloneThe ancestors got me, I feel their warmthSometimes I can’t keep holding onand the grief of my heartseems like it’s tearing me apartBut I’m being healed by my community embracing with strength and love“When you feel the achingand you’re feeling helplesscome by our sidewe got your back”Thousands of hands that will catch my soulWith their embrace I am feeling homeSharing my burden, I’m not aloneThe ancestors got me, I feel their warmth