Somewhere over the rainbow, way up highThere's a land that I've heard of once in a lullaby.Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blueAnd the dreams that you dare to dream,Really do come true.Someday I'll wish upon a starAnd wake up where the clouds are far behind me.Where troubles melt like lemon drops,High above the chimney tops,That's where you'll find me.Somewhere over the rainbow, blue birds flyBirds fly over the rainbowWhy then, oh why can't I?If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbowWhy, oh why can't I?Somewhere over the rainbow, way up highThere's a land that I've heard of once in a lullaby.Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blueAnd the dreams that you dare to dream,Really do come true.Someday I'll wish upon a starAnd wake up where the clouds are far behind me.Where troubles melt like lemon drops,High above the chimney tops,That's where you'll find me.Somewhere over the rainbow, blue birds flyBirds fly over the rainbowWhy then, oh why can't I?If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbowWhy, oh why can't I?