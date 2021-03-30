Ooh, stopOohOohWith your feet on the air and your head on the groundTry this trick and spin it, yeahYour head will collapseBut there's nothing in itAnd you'll ask yourselfWhere is my mind?Where is my mind?Where is my mind?Way out in the waterSee it swimmingI was swimming in the CaribbeanAnimals were hiding behind the rockExcept the little fishBump into me, swear he'sTryin' a talk to me, say wait waitWhere is my mind?Where is my mind?Where is my mind?Way out in the waterSee it swimmingWith your feet on the air and your head on the groundTry this trick and spin it, yeahYour head will collapseIf there's nothing in itAnd you'll ask yourselfWhere is my mind?Where is my mind?Where is my mind?Way out in the waterSee it swimmingOohWith your feet on the air and your head on the groundTry this trick and spin it, yeahOohOohOohOohOoh