Música

Where Is My Mind?

With your feet on the air and your head on the ground

| 06/04/2021 a les 10:44h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Música, cançó, Pixies, Black Francis

Ooh, stop

Ooh
Ooh
With your feet on the air and your head on the ground
Try this trick and spin it, yeah
Your head will collapse
But there's nothing in it
And you'll ask yourself

Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Way out in the water
See it swimming

I was swimming in the Caribbean
Animals were hiding behind the rock
Except the little fish
Bump into me, swear he's
Tryin' a talk to me, say wait wait

Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Way out in the water
See it swimming

With your feet on the air and your head on the ground
Try this trick and spin it, yeah
Your head will collapse
If there's nothing in it
And you'll ask yourself

Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Way out in the water
See it swimming

Ooh
With your feet on the air and your head on the ground
Try this trick and spin it, yeah
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh
Ooh

Ooh

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Somnis de la plaça Rovira

04/04/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Te debo un baile

31/03/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sangue do meu sangue

31/03/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

What's Going on

31/03/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Come Away With Me

30/03/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

I Feel Free

30/03/2021

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Gent gran, grans històries

La Fundació "la Caixa" i RNE convoquen un premi de relats per a majors de 60 anys
Imatge il·lustrativa

Felix Gonzalez-Torres, al Macba

El museu ofereix visitar gratuïtament la seva nova exposició
Imatge il·lustrativa

2020: la importància de la ciència

El CosmoCaixa reprèn el cicle de xerrades divulgatives «Live Talks»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Des d'on sigui, però al MOT

El festival ofereix gaudir les seves activitats de manera presencial i també virtual
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

La carta a Spencer Tracy

Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn llegeix la nota que va escriure a l'actor 18 anys després de la seva mort
Imatge il·lustrativa

Marlon Brando: atracció i talent

Catorze
14 reflexions de l'actor, que deia que «el cinema no és res més que una prolongació de la infantesa»
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Copland de Martha Graham

Aaron Copland
Veiem la coreografia de la ballarina per a «Appalachiang Spring»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Normal? Qui és normal?

Catherine Prowse | 2 comentaris
Un curt animat sobre les rareses que tothom amaga
Més entrades...