Voldria que això fos plaer

I have been here before
Dante Gabriel Rosseti
Aesthetics is for the artist as ornithology is for the birds
Barnett Newman
Foto: Denny Müller
Per manca de finesse
De vegades m'eixuc amb quatre grapades
I deix perdre una munió de sensacions
Com quan la tovallola solca els ulls
Amb navegacions calmes i visionàries
O quan es passeja per aquest pont sensitiu
Entre els collons i el forat del cul
O quan acarona amb fondària la separació
Dels dits dels peus
Del poemari Carpe Momentum, publicat dins la col·lecció Jardins de Samarcanda d'Eumo Editorial i Cafè Central.