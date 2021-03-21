Poesia

Voldria que això fos plaer

O quan es passeja per aquest pont sensitiu/ Entre els collons i el forat del cul

| 10/04/2021 a les 12:43h
Especial: Poesia
Arxivat a: Biblioteca, poesia, Biel Mesquida, poema
I have been here before
Dante Gabriel Rosseti

Aesthetics is for the artist as ornithology is for the birds
Barnett Newman
 

Per manca de finesse
De vegades m'eixuc amb quatre grapades
I deix perdre una munió de sensacions
Com quan la tovallola solca els ulls
Amb navegacions calmes i visionàries
O quan es passeja per aquest pont sensitiu
Entre els collons i el forat del cul
O quan acarona amb fondària la separació
Dels dits dels peus



Del poemari Carpe Momentum, publicat dins la col·lecció Jardins de Samarcanda d'Eumo Editorial i Cafè Central. 

 

