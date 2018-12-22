Postal de Nadal d'una puta a Minneapolis

Foto: Promocional

La cançó Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis, de Tom Waits, traduïda en català per Jesús Lana.Ei, Charlie, estic prenyada i visc al carrer 9just al damunt d'una llibreria polsosa prop de l'Avinguda Euclid,i vaig deixar la droga i ja no prenc whiskyi el meu home toca el trombó i se’n surt prou bé.Diu que m'estima encara que el nen no sigui seu,diu que el criarà com ho faria amb el seu propi fill,i em va regalar un anell que va dur sa marei em porta a ballar cada dissabte a la nit.I ei, Charlie, penso en tu cada cop que passo per davant d’una benzineraper tot el greix que duies sempre als cabellsi encara tinc aquell disc del Little Anthony i els Imperialsperò em van robar el tocadiscs, t’ho pots creure?Ei, Charlie, gairebé em torno boja quan van agafar en Mariome’n vaig tornar a Omaha a viure amb la meva gent,però tothom qui coneixia era mort o la presóaixí que vaig tornar a Minneapolis, aquesta vegada crec que m’hi quedaré.Ei, Charlie, crec que sóc feliç per primer cop des de l’accidenti tant de bo tingués tots els diners que solíem gastar-nos en drogaem compraria un aparcament sencer de cotxes vells i no en vendria cap ni unen conduiria un de diferent cada dia, depenent de com em sentís.Ei, Charlie, per Déu, si vols saber la veritat,no tinc cap marit que toqui el trombói he de demanar calés per pagar aquest advocat, i, Charlie, escoltaaviat em donaran la condicional, vine el dia de Sant Valentí.hey Charlie I'm pregnant and living on 9th Streetright above a dirty bookstore off Euclid Avenueand I stopped takin dope and I quit drinkin whiskeyand my old man plays the trombone and works out at the trackhe says that he loves me even though it's not his babyhe says that he'll raise him up like he would his own sonand he gave me a ring that was worn by his motherand he takes me out dancin every Saturday nightand hey Charlie I think about you everytime I pass a fillin stationon account of all the grease you used to wear in your hairand I still have that record of Little Anthony and the Imperialsbut someone stole my record player now how do you like that?hey Charlie I almost went crazy after Mario got bustedI went back to Omaha to live with my folksbut everyone I used to know was either dead or in prisonso I came back to Minneapolis this time I think I'm gonna stayhey Charlie I think I'm happy for the first time since my accidentand I wish I had all the money we used to spend on dopeI'd buy me a used car lot and I wouldn't sell any of emI'd just drive a different car every day dependin on how I feelhey Charlie for chrissakes if you want to know the truth of itI don't have a husband he don't play the tromboneI need to borrow money to pay this lawyer and Charlie heyI'll be eligible for parole come Valentine's day