Carta d'amor
Duc aquesta carta a la mà
Una súplica, una petició, una mena de pregària
Espero que funcioni com he planejat
Tornar a perdre-la és més del que podria suportar
Beso el sobre blanc, fred
Premo els meus llavis contra el seu nom
Dues-centes paraules, vivim en l’esperança
El cel plujós penja feixuc allà dalt
Carta d’amor Carta d’amor
Arriba fins ella Arriba fins ella
Carta d’amor Carta d’amor
Vés i explica-l'hi Vés i explica-l'hi
Un vent pervers fustiga el turó
Un grapat de paraules esperançades
L’estimo i sempre l’estimaré
El cel és a punt d’esclatar
Vaig dir allò que no volia dir
Vaig dir allò que no volia dir
Vaig dir allò que no volia dir
I tot va sortir malament
Carta d’amor Carta d’amor
Arriba fins ella Arriba fins ella
Carta d’amor Carta d’amor
Ves i explica-li Ves i explica-li
Plouen damunt meu els teus petons
Plouen com tempestes els teus petons
I per tot el qui vindrà abans meu
Esvaint-se a poc a poc en les teves corbes
Estic perdent el cap
Em deixarà aquí tirat
Sota la pluja amb una carta i una pregària
Mussitada al vent
Torna amb mi
Torna amb mi
Oh nena sisplau torna amb mi
Foto: Ken Douglas
Versió original:
LOVE LETTER
I hold this letter in my hand
A plea, a petition, a kind of prayer
I hope it does as I have planned
Losing her again is more than I can bear
I kiss the cold, white envelope
I press my lips against her name
Two hundred words, we live in hope
The sky hangs heavy with rain
Love letter Love letter
Go get her Go get her
Love letter Love letter
Go tell her Go tell her
A wicked wind whips up the hill
A handful of hopeful words
I love her and I always will
The sky is ready to burst
Said something I did not mean to say
Said something I did not mean to say
Said something I did not mean to say
It all came out the wrong way
Love letter Love letter
Go get her Go get her
Love letter Love letter
Go tell her Go tell her
Rain your kisses down upon me
Rain your kisses down in storms
And for all who'll come before me
In your slowly fading forms
I'm going out of my mind
Will leave me standing in
The rain with a letter and a prayer
Whispered on the wind
Come back to me
Come back to me
O baby please come back to me
Nick Cave (2001)