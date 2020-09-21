Carta d'amor

Foto: Ken Douglas

LOVE LETTER

Nick Cave va néixer el 22 de setembre de 1957. Celebrem els 59 anys del músic, escriptor i actor australià escoltant-ne la cançó Love Letter traduïda i subtitulada en català per Jesús Lana.Duc aquesta carta a la màUna súplica, una petició, una mena de pregàriaEspero que funcioni com he planejatTornar a perdre-la és més del que podria suportarBeso el sobre blanc, fredPremo els meus llavis contra el seu nomDues-centes paraules, vivim en l’esperançaEl cel plujós penja feixuc allà daltCarta d’amor Carta d’amorArriba fins ella Arriba fins ellaCarta d’amor Carta d’amorVés i explica-l'hi Vés i explica-l'hiUn vent pervers fustiga el turóUn grapat de paraules esperançadesL’estimo i sempre l’estimaréEl cel és a punt d’esclatarVaig dir allò que no volia dirVaig dir allò que no volia dirVaig dir allò que no volia dirI tot va sortir malamentCarta d’amor Carta d’amorArriba fins ella Arriba fins ellaCarta d’amor Carta d’amorVes i explica-li Ves i explica-liPlouen damunt meu els teus petonsPlouen com tempestes els teus petonsI per tot el qui vindrà abans meuEsvaint-se a poc a poc en les teves corbesEstic perdent el capEm deixarà aquí tiratSota la pluja amb una carta i una pregàriaMussitada al ventTorna amb miTorna amb miOh nena sisplau torna amb miI hold this letter in my handA plea, a petition, a kind of prayerI hope it does as I have plannedLosing her again is more than I can bearI kiss the cold, white envelopeI press my lips against her nameTwo hundred words, we live in hopeThe sky hangs heavy with rainLove letter Love letterGo get her Go get herLove letter Love letterGo tell her Go tell herA wicked wind whips up the hillA handful of hopeful wordsI love her and I always willThe sky is ready to burstSaid something I did not mean to saySaid something I did not mean to saySaid something I did not mean to sayIt all came out the wrong wayLove letter Love letterGo get her Go get herLove letter Love letterGo tell her Go tell herRain your kisses down upon meRain your kisses down in stormsAnd for all who'll come before meIn your slowly fading formsI'm going out of my mindWill leave me standing inThe rain with a letter and a prayerWhispered on the windCome back to meCome back to meO baby please come back to me