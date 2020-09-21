VOSC

Carta d'amor

Vaig dir allò que no volia dir/ I tot va sortir malament

| 22/09/2020 a les 00:28h
Especial: VOSC
Arxivat a: El piano, Nick Cave, cançó, VOSC
Nick Cave va néixer el 22 de setembre de 1957. Celebrem els 59 anys del músic, escriptor i actor australià escoltant-ne la cançó Love Letter traduïda i subtitulada en català per Jesús Lana.  
 


Carta d'amor

Duc aquesta carta a la mà
Una súplica, una petició, una mena de pregària
Espero que funcioni com he planejat
Tornar a perdre-la és més del que podria suportar
Beso el sobre blanc, fred
Premo els meus llavis contra el seu nom
Dues-centes paraules, vivim en l’esperança
El cel plujós penja feixuc allà dalt
 
Carta d’amor Carta d’amor
Arriba fins ella Arriba fins ella
Carta d’amor Carta d’amor
Vés i explica-l'hi Vés i explica-l'hi
 
Un vent pervers fustiga el turó
Un grapat de paraules esperançades
L’estimo i sempre l’estimaré
El cel és a punt d’esclatar
Vaig dir allò que no volia dir
Vaig dir allò que no volia dir
Vaig dir allò que no volia dir
I tot va sortir malament
 
Carta d’amor Carta d’amor
Arriba fins ella Arriba fins ella
Carta d’amor Carta d’amor
Ves i explica-li Ves i explica-li
 
Plouen damunt meu els teus petons
Plouen com tempestes els teus petons
I per tot el qui vindrà abans meu
Esvaint-se a poc a poc en les teves corbes
Estic perdent el cap
Em deixarà aquí tirat
Sota la pluja amb una carta i una pregària
Mussitada al vent
 
Torna amb mi
Torna amb mi
Oh nena sisplau torna amb mi
 

Foto: Ken Douglas



Versió original:

LOVE LETTER

I hold this letter in my hand
A plea, a petition, a kind of prayer
I hope it does as I have planned
Losing her again is more than I can bear
I kiss the cold, white envelope
I press my lips against her name
Two hundred words, we live in hope
The sky hangs heavy with rain
 
Love letter Love letter
Go get her Go get her
Love letter Love letter
Go tell her Go tell her
 
A wicked wind whips up the hill
A handful of hopeful words
I love her and I always will
The sky is ready to burst
Said something I did not mean to say
Said something I did not mean to say
Said something I did not mean to say
It all came out the wrong way
 
Love letter Love letter
Go get her Go get her
Love letter Love letter
Go tell her Go tell her
 
Rain your kisses down upon me
Rain your kisses down in storms
And for all who'll come before me
In your slowly fading forms
I'm going out of my mind
Will leave me standing in
The rain with a letter and a prayer
Whispered on the wind
 
Come back to me
Come back to me
O baby please come back to me
 

Nick Cave (2001)
 

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

De L'Hospitalet al Sónar+D

La ciutat participa al festival amb propostes nascudes al seu Districte Cultural
Imatge il·lustrativa

Només d'anada

El Museu de la Vida Rural inaugura una exposició sobre el fet migratori
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per volar amb les paraules

L'Aula d'Escriptura de l'Ajuntament de Girona obre les inscripcions per al nou curs
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sabres i mastodonts

El CosmoCaixa exposa les restes fòssils trobades als jaciments del Cerro de los Batallones
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

«Vaig néixer sorda i em van fer creure que el so no formava part de la meva vida»

Christine Sun Kim
L'artista Christine Sun Kim reivindica el valor de la llengua de signes
Imatge il·lustrativa

S'apropa l'oblit

The Animation School | 1 comentari
Una animació mostra com es desfila la memòria dels qui pateixen Alzheimer
Imatge il·lustrativa

El misteri de Greta Garbo

Catorze
Un documental recorre la vida d'una actriu magnètica que va abandonar el cinema als 36 anys
Imatge il·lustrativa

Però els fills es fan grans

Domee Shi | 1 comentari
Una animació de Pixar mostra com una mare pateix la síndrome del niu buit
Més entrades...