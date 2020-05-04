Billy Joel va néixer a Nova York el 9 de maig de 1949 als Estats Units. Escoltem una de les seves cançons més conegudes: Piano Man. I veiem també la versió espanyola que interpreta ​Ana Belén, El hombre del piano.It’s nine o’clock on a SaturdayThe regular crowd shuffles inThere’s an old man sitting next to meMaking love to his tonic and gin.He says, “Son can you play me a memoryI’m not really sure how it goesBut it’s sad and it’s sweetAnd I knew it completeWhen I wore a younger man’s clothes”.Sing us a song you’re the piano manSing us a song tonightWell we’re all in the mood for a melodyAnd you’ve got us feeling alright.Now John at the bar is a friend of mineHe gets me my drinks for freeAnd he’s quick with a joke or to light up your smokeBut there’s someplace that he’d rather be.He says, “Bill, I believe this is killing me”As a smile ran away from his face“Well, I’m sure that I could be a movie starIf I could get out of this place”.Now Paul is a real estate novelistWho never had time for a wifeAnd he’s talking with Davy, who’s still in the NavyAnd probably will be for life.And the waitress is practicing politicsAs the businessmen slowly get stonedYes they’re sharing a drink they call lonelinessBut it’s better than drinking alone.Sing us a song you’re the piano manSing us a song tonightWell we’re all in the mood for a melodyAnd you’ve got us feeling alright.It’s a pretty good crowd for a SaturdayAnd the manager gives me a smile'Cause he knows that it’s me they’ve been coming to seeTo forget about life for a while.And the piano sounds like a carnivalAnd the microphone smells like a beerAnd they sit at the bar and put bread in my jarAnd say “Man what are you doing here?”Sing us a song you’re the piano manSing us a song tonightWell we’re all in the mood for a melodyAnd you’ve got us feeling alright.Esta es la historia de un sábadode no importa qué mesy de un hombre sentado al pianode no importa qué viejo café.Toma el vaso y le tiemblan las manosapestando entre humo y sudory se agarra a su tabla de náufragovolviendo a su eterna canción.Toca otra vez, viejo perdedor,haces que me sienta bien.Es tan triste la noche que tu canciónsabe a derrota y a miel.Cada vez que el espejo de la paredle devuelve más joven la pielse le encienden los ojos y su niñezviene a tocar junto a él.Pero siempre hay borrachos con babasque le recuerdan quién fue,el más joven maestro al pianovencido por una mujer.Ella siempre temió echar raícesque pudieran sus alas cortary en la jaula, metida, la vida se le ibay quiso sus fuerzas probar.No lamenta que dé malos pasosaunque nunca desea su mal,pero a ratos con furia golpea el pianoy hay algunos que le han visto llorar.Toca otra vez, viejo perdedor,haces que me sienta bien.Es tan triste la noche que tu canciónsabe a derrota y a miel.El micrófono huele a cervezay el calor se podría cortar.Solitarios oscuros buscando pareja,apurándose un sábado más.Hay un hombre aferrado a un piano,la emoción empapada en alcohol.Y una voz que le dice: "Pareces cansadoy aún no ha salido ni el sol”.Toca otra vez, viejo perdedor,haces que me sienta bien.Es tan triste la noche que tu canciónsabe a derrota y a miel.