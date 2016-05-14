Foto: pinterest (Frank Sinatra i la seva filla Nancy)

Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Ángeles. Recordem el qui s'omplia els pulmons per cantar als quatre vents New York, New York, el que descrivia l'amor amb Strangers In the Night, escoltant com interpreta amb la seva filla Nancy una cançó esplèndida de dalt a baix: Something Stupid.I know I stand in line,until you think you have the timeto spend an evening with me.And if we go some place to dance,I know that there's a chanceyou won't be leaving with me.And afterwards we dropinto a quiet little placeand have a drink or two.And then I go and spoil it all,by saying something stupidlike I love you.I can see it in your eyes,that you despise the same old liesyou heard the night before.And though it's just a line to you,for me it's true,it never seemed so right before.I practice every day to findsome clever lines to say,to make the meaning come through.But then I think I'll waituntil the evening gets late,and I'm alone with you.The time is right,your perfume fills my head,the stars get red,and oh, the night's so blue.And then I go and spoil it all,by saying something stupidlike I love you.