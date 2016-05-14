Música

Something Stupid

I know that there's a chance/ you won't be leaving with me

| 13/12/2019 a les 10:14h
Especial: In memoriam
Arxivat a: El piano, Nancy Sinatra, Something Stupid, Frank Sinatra, cançó
Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Ángeles. Recordem el qui s'omplia els pulmons per cantar als quatre vents New York, New York, el que descrivia l'amor amb Strangers In the Night, escoltant com interpreta amb la seva filla Nancy una cançó esplèndida de dalt a baix: Something Stupid.


I know I stand in line,
until you think you have the time
to spend an evening with me.
And if we go some place to dance,
I know that there's a chance
you won't be leaving with me.

And afterwards we drop
into a quiet little place
and have a drink or two.
And then I go and spoil it all,
by saying something stupid
like I love you.

I can see it in your eyes,
that you despise the same old lies
you heard the night before.
And though it's just a line to you,
for me it's true,
it never seemed so right before.

I practice every day to find
some clever lines to say,
to make the meaning come through.
But then I think I'll wait
until the evening gets late,
and I'm alone with you.

The time is right,
your perfume fills my head,
the stars get red,
and oh, the night's so blue.
And then I go and spoil it all,
by saying something stupid
like I love you.

Foto: pinterest (Frank Sinatra i la seva filla Nancy)

COMENTARIS

Lletra català
M. Carme, 14/05/2016 a les 13:18
+24
-1
M'agrada molt catorze.cat, i ja ho feu moltes vegades de posar la lletra tant en anglès com en català, però aquest cop no. I pels que vam fer francès i no sabem anglès, ens va molt bé que ho feu.

