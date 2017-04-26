Foto: Daoan
Ara esdevinc jo mateixa. M’ha calgut
temps, molts anys i llocs;
He estat dissolta i trasbalsada,
he dut la cara d’altra gent,
he corregut embogida, com si el Temps hi fos,
terrible i vell, i m’avisés a crits:
“Afanya’t, o et moriràs abans de…”
(Què? Abans no arribi el matí?
O el final del poema sigui clar?
O l’amor segur dins la ciutat closa?)
Ara, ben quieta, ser aquí,
sentir el meu propi pes i densitat!
L’ombra negra sobre el paper
és la meva mà; l’ombra d’un mot,
mentre el pensament forma a qui el conforma,
cau pesant sobre la pàgina, se sent.
Tot es fusiona ara, s’amalgama
del desig a l’acció, de paraula a silenci,
la feina, l’amor, el temps i la cara
recollits en un sol gest
intens de créixer, com les plantes.
Tan lent com la fruita que madura,
fèrtil, despresa, i com sempre consumida
cau però no exhaureix l’arrel,
perquè tot el poema sigui i doni,
creixi en mi per esdevenir cançó;
fet així i així arrelat per amor.
Ara hi ha temps i el Temps és jove.
Oh, en aquesta hora única visc
tota jo i no me’n moc.
Jo, la perseguida que embogida corria,
Para't, para't i atura el sol!
(traducció de Montserrat Abelló)
Now I Become Myself
Now I become myself. It's taken
Time, many years and places;
I have been dissolved and shaken,
Worn other people's faces,
Run madly, as if Time were there,
Terribly old, crying a warning,
"Hurry, you will be dead before--"
(What? Before you reach the morning?
Or the end of the poem is clear?
Or love safe in the walled city?)
Now to stand still, to be here,
Feel my own weight and density!
The black shadow on the paper
Is my hand; the shadow of a word
As thought shapes the shaper
Falls heavy on the page, is heard.
All fuses now, falls into place
From wish to action, word to silence,
My work, my love, my time, my face
Gathered into one intense
Gesture of growing like a plant.
As slowly as the ripening fruit
Fertile, detached, and always spent,
Falls but does not exhaust the root,
So all the poem is, can give,
Grows in me to become the song;
Made so and rooted so by love.
Now there is time and Time is young.
O, in this single hour I live
All of myself and do not move.
I, the pursued, who madly ran,
Stand still, stand still, and stop the sun!