Foto: Daoan

(traducció de Montserrat Abelló)

Now I Become Myself

Ara esdevinc jo mateixa. M’ha calguttemps, molts anys i llocs;He estat dissolta i trasbalsada,he dut la cara d’altra gent,he corregut embogida, com si el Temps hi fos,terrible i vell, i m’avisés a crits:“Afanya’t, o et moriràs abans de…”(Què? Abans no arribi el matí?O el final del poema sigui clar?O l’amor segur dins la ciutat closa?)Ara, ben quieta, ser aquí,sentir el meu propi pes i densitat!L’ombra negra sobre el paperés la meva mà; l’ombra d’un mot,mentre el pensament forma a qui el conforma,cau pesant sobre la pàgina, se sent.Tot es fusiona ara, s’amalgamadel desig a l’acció, de paraula a silenci,la feina, l’amor, el temps i la cararecollits en un sol gestintens de créixer, com les plantes.Tan lent com la fruita que madura,fèrtil, despresa, i com sempre consumidacau però no exhaureix l’arrel,perquè tot el poema sigui i doni,creixi en mi per esdevenir cançó;fet així i així arrelat per amor.Ara hi ha temps i el Temps és jove.Oh, en aquesta hora única visctota jo i no me’n moc.Jo, la perseguida que embogida corria,Para't, para't i atura el sol!Now I become myself. It's takenTime, many years and places;I have been dissolved and shaken,Worn other people's faces,Run madly, as if Time were there,Terribly old, crying a warning,"Hurry, you will be dead before--"(What? Before you reach the morning?Or the end of the poem is clear?Or love safe in the walled city?)Now to stand still, to be here,Feel my own weight and density!The black shadow on the paperIs my hand; the shadow of a wordAs thought shapes the shaperFalls heavy on the page, is heard.All fuses now, falls into placeFrom wish to action, word to silence,My work, my love, my time, my faceGathered into one intenseGesture of growing like a plant.As slowly as the ripening fruitFertile, detached, and always spent,Falls but does not exhaust the root,So all the poem is, can give,Grows in me to become the song;Made so and rooted so by love.Now there is time and Time is young.O, in this single hour I liveAll of myself and do not move.I, the pursued, who madly ran,Stand still, stand still, and stop the sun!