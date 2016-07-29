VOSC

Tens un amic

Només digues el meu nom/ I ja saps que tant fa on estigui/ Vindré corrent a trobar-te de nou

| 07/02/2020 a les 00:00h
Especial: VOSC
Arxivat a: El piano, VOSC, Vosc
La diferència entre el nombre de cançons que s’han dedicat a l’amor i a l’amistat és abismalment favorable a les primeres. Això –a banda d’explicar unes quantes coses sobre la humanitat– no vol dir que no s’hagin fet grans cançons sobre l’amistat. Lennon i McCartney, per exemple, amb una mica d’ajuda dels amics se’n van sortir fins i tot de fer-li una cançó a Ringo; i Jagger i Richards, asseguts a les escales d’un portal de Manhattan, s’estimaven més esperar un amic que no una senyora; o això deien.

Amb permís dels quatre grans, però, al VOSC hem escollit You’ve Got a Friend, la cançó que Carole King va composar el 1971. King va publicar-la dins el seu àlbum Tapestry, i, gairebé alhora, James Taylor la va incloure també en el seu Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon. Nosaltres, amb permís de la senyora King (i de l’espantaocells, si cal), hem triat la versió de Taylor.
 

Bé… ens ho he repensat i, com que la cançó de Taylor té un final una mica abrupte, hem decidit subtitular també la interpretació de l’autora.
 

Quan estàs trista i tens problemes
I necessites amor i afecte
I res de res no surt bé
Tanca els ulls i pensa en mi
I aviat seré allà
Per il·luminar-te fins la nit més fosca
 
Només digues el meu nom
I ja saps que tant fa on estigui
Vindré corrent a trobar-te de nou
Primavera, hivern, tardor o estiu
Només cal que em cridis
I seré allà
Tens un amic
 
Si el cel damunt teu s’enfosqueix i s’omple de núvols
I el vell vent del nord comença a bufar
No t’espantis i crida ben fort el meu nom
Aviat em sentiràs trucant a la porta
 
Només digues el meu nom
I ja saps que tant fa on estigui
Vindré corrent, corrent, sí, sí, a trobar-te de nou
Primavera, hivern, tardor o estiu
Només cal que em cridis
I seré allà, i tant que hi seré
 
I ara, oi que és bo saber que tens un amic
Quan la gent pot ser tan freda?
Et fan mal i després t’abandonen
I si els deixes et roben l’ànima
Oh, no els deixis pas
 
Només digues el meu nom
I ja saps que tant fa on estigui
Vindré corrent, corrent, sí, sí, a trobar-te de nou
Primavera, hivern, tardor o estiu
Només cal que em cridis
I seré allà, i tant que hi seré
Tens un amic
Tens un amic
 
Oi que és bo saber que tens un amic?
Oi que és bo?
Oi que és bo?
Oi que és bo saber que tens un amic?
 
Oh sí, ara
Oh, tens un amic
 

Foto: niko si

 
Versió original

You’ve Got a Friend
 
When you're down and troubled
And you need some love and care,
And nothing, nothing is going right
Close your eyes and think of me
And soon I will be there
To brighten up even your darkest night
 
You just call out my name
And you know wherever I am
I'll come running to see you again
Winter, spring, summer or fall
All you have to do is call
And I'll be there
You've got a friend
 
If the sky above you grows dark and full of clouds
And that old north wind begins to blow
Keep your head together and call my name out loud
Soon you'll hear me knocking at your door
 
You just call out my name
And you know wherever I am
I'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again
Winter, spring, summer or fall
All you have to do is call
And I'll be there, yes I will.
 
Now, ain't it good to know that you've got a friend
When people can be so cold?
They'll hurt you, yes, and desert you
And take your soul if you let them,
Oh, but don't you let them
 
You just call out my name
And you know wherever I am
I'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you again
Winter, spring, summer or fall
All you have to do is call
And I'll be there, yes I will.
You've got a friend
You've got a friend
 
Ain't it good to know, you've got a friend?
Ain't it good to know?
Ain't it good to know?
Ain't it good to know, you've got a friend?
 
Oh yeah, now
Oh, you've got a friend
 
Carole King (1971)


L'adaptació en català d'aquesta cançó feta pel grup Gossos es va fer servir en un esplèndid anunci de la Marató de TV3 del 2006:

Marina Rossell en va fer aquesta versió. 

COMENTARIS

Sentiments
Marta cairol, 29/07/2016 a les 21:54
+3
-0
Sempre em cauen les llagrimes. Bon estiu
Cantar
Anònimramon, 30/07/2016 a les 07:36
+0
-0
Les traduccions haurien de tenir en compte que aquests textos no son tan sols poemes sino tambe cançons , consecuentment la traduccio ha d' esser poder cantada .

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els Jocs Florals

Barcelona obre la convocatòria per la nova edició del premi
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un 2019 de pel·lícula

Un cicle a la Filmoteca de Catalunya projecta els millors films de l'any
Imatge il·lustrativa

Santa Eulàlia pren Barcelona

La ciutat celebra les festes de la seva patrona d'hivern
Imatge il·lustrativa

Calçotada teatral

El celler Jané Ventura oferirà un tast de vins en un àpat liderat per Fermí Fernàndez
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els 103 anys de Kirk Douglas

Catorze
L'actor va rebre un Oscar honorific el 1996 en reconeixement a mig segle de carrera
Imatge il·lustrativa

El dia de la marmota

Jeep
Bill Murray protagonitza l'anunci que homenatja una pel·lícula que ja és un clàssic
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fem un cafè?

Douwe Egberts Belgium | 2 comentaris
Un anunci ens anima a prendre'ns amb calma les situacions incòmodes
Imatge il·lustrativa

Salto o no salto?

Axel Danielson & Maximilien Van Aertryck | 1 comentari
Un vídeo mostra com reaccionen les persones davant el dubte i la por
Més entrades...