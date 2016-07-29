Tens un amic

Foto: niko si

You’ve Got a Friend

La diferència entre el nombre de cançons que s’han dedicat a l’amor i a l’amistat és abismalment favorable a les primeres. Això –a banda d’explicar unes quantes coses sobre la humanitat– no vol dir que no s’hagin fet grans cançons sobre l’amistat. Lennon i McCartney, per exemple, amb una mica d’ajuda dels amics se’n van sortir fins i tot de fer-li una cançó a Ringo; i Jagger i Richards, asseguts a les escales d’un portal de Manhattan, s’estimaven més esperar un amic que no una senyora; o això deien.Amb permís dels quatre grans, però, al VOSC hem escollit You’ve Got a Friend, la cançó que Carole King va composar el 1971. King va publicar-la dins el seu àlbum Tapestry, i, gairebé alhora, James Taylor la va incloure també en el seu Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon. Nosaltres, amb permís de la senyora King (i de l’espantaocells, si cal), hem triat la versió de Taylor.Bé… ens ho he repensat i, com que la cançó de Taylor té un final una mica abrupte, hem decidit subtitular també la interpretació de l’autora.Quan estàs trista i tens problemesI necessites amor i afecteI res de res no surt béTanca els ulls i pensa en miI aviat seré allàPer il·luminar-te fins la nit més foscaNomés digues el meu nomI ja saps que tant fa on estiguiVindré corrent a trobar-te de nouPrimavera, hivern, tardor o estiuNomés cal que em cridisI seré allàTens un amicSi el cel damunt teu s’enfosqueix i s’omple de núvolsI el vell vent del nord comença a bufarNo t’espantis i crida ben fort el meu nomAviat em sentiràs trucant a la portaNomés digues el meu nomI ja saps que tant fa on estiguiVindré corrent, corrent, sí, sí, a trobar-te de nouPrimavera, hivern, tardor o estiuNomés cal que em cridisI seré allà, i tant que hi seréI ara, oi que és bo saber que tens un amicQuan la gent pot ser tan freda?Et fan mal i després t’abandonenI si els deixes et roben l’ànimaOh, no els deixis pasNomés digues el meu nomI ja saps que tant fa on estiguiVindré corrent, corrent, sí, sí, a trobar-te de nouPrimavera, hivern, tardor o estiuNomés cal que em cridisI seré allà, i tant que hi seréTens un amicTens un amicOi que és bo saber que tens un amic?Oi que és bo?Oi que és bo?Oi que és bo saber que tens un amic?Oh sí, araOh, tens un amicWhen you're down and troubledAnd you need some love and care,And nothing, nothing is going rightClose your eyes and think of meAnd soon I will be thereTo brighten up even your darkest nightYou just call out my nameAnd you know wherever I amI'll come running to see you againWinter, spring, summer or fallAll you have to do is callAnd I'll be thereYou've got a friendIf the sky above you grows dark and full of cloudsAnd that old north wind begins to blowKeep your head together and call my name out loudSoon you'll hear me knocking at your doorYou just call out my nameAnd you know wherever I amI'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you againWinter, spring, summer or fallAll you have to do is callAnd I'll be there, yes I will.Now, ain't it good to know that you've got a friendWhen people can be so cold?They'll hurt you, yes, and desert youAnd take your soul if you let them,Oh, but don't you let themYou just call out my nameAnd you know wherever I amI'll come running, running, yeah, yeah, to see you againWinter, spring, summer or fallAll you have to do is callAnd I'll be there, yes I will.You've got a friendYou've got a friendAin't it good to know, you've got a friend?Ain't it good to know?Ain't it good to know?Ain't it good to know, you've got a friend?Oh yeah, nowOh, you've got a friendL'adaptació en català d'aquesta cançó feta pel grup Gossos es va fer servir en un esplèndid anunci de la Marató de TV3 del 2006:Marina Rossell en va fer aquesta versió.