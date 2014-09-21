Come over to the window, my little darling
I'd like to try to read your palm
I used to think I was some kind of Gypsy boy
Before I let you take me home
Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again
Well you know that I love to live with you
But you make me forget so very much
I forget to pray for the angels
And then the angels forget to pray for us
Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again
We met when we were almost young
Deep in the green lilac park
You held on to me like I was a crucifix
As we went kneeling through the dark
Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again
Your letters they all say that you're beside me now
Then why do I feel alone?
I'm standing on a ledge and your fine spider web
Is fastening my ankle to a stone
Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again
For now I need your hidden love
I'm cold as a new razor blade
You left when I told you I was curious
I never said that I was brave
Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again
Oh, you are really such a pretty one
I see you've gone and changed your name again
And just when I climbed this whole mountainside
To wash my eyelids in the rain
Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again
Foto: John Max- cohencentric.com