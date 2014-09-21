Música

So long, Marianne

Escoltem la cançó que Leonard Cohen va dedicar a la seva musa noruega

De Leonard a Leonard

| 28/07/2020 a les 00:00h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Leonard Cohen
"Hem arribat a aquell temps en què som tan vells que els nostres cossos cauen a trossos, crec que et seguiré molt aviat –va escriure Leonard Cohen en saber que Marianne Ihlen, la dona noruega que havia compartit set anys de vida amb ell, estava ingressada amb el pitjor pronòstic–. Només vull desitjar-te un bon viatge. Adeu, vella amiga. Tot l'amor. Ens veurem pel camí". Ella va morir el 28 de juliol del 2016 als 81 anys, ell el 10 de novembre del 2017 als 82. Escoltem la cançó amb què el cantautor la va immortalitzar: So long, Marianne.



Come over to the window, my little darling
I'd like to try to read your palm
I used to think I was some kind of Gypsy boy
Before I let you take me home

Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again

Well you know that I love to live with you
But you make me forget so very much
I forget to pray for the angels
And then the angels forget to pray for us

Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again 

We met when we were almost young
Deep in the green lilac park
You held on to me like I was a crucifix
As we went kneeling through the dark

Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again 

Your letters they all say that you're beside me now
Then why do I feel alone?
I'm standing on a ledge and your fine spider web
Is fastening my ankle to a stone

Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again 

For now I need your hidden love
I'm cold as a new razor blade
You left when I told you I was curious
I never said that I was brave

Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again 

Oh, you are really such a pretty one
I see you've gone and changed your name again
And just when I climbed this whole mountainside
To wash my eyelids in the rain

Now so long, Marianne, it's time that we began
To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again 

 

Foto: John Max- cohencentric.com

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

De Leonard a Leonard

| 4 comentaris
21/09/2014

COMENTARIS

M'enamora a qualquier hora
Anònim, 30/10/2016 a les 17:15
+27
-0
sincerament un encant, a qualquier hora...
Emoció pura
Anònim, 11/11/2016 a les 22:32
+11
-0
M'emociona tremendament
So Long Marianne
Anònim, 12/11/2016 a les 09:17
+0
-0
No puede ser más bella !!!!
Es único por ser una voz tan sensual.
Buen poeta ,escritor y arte en las venas.
Merienn
María.Carmen lozano Diaz, 13/11/2016 a les 11:09
+1
-0
ME ENCANTA CANCIÓN.QUÉ RECURDOS MAS LINDOS DE JUVENTUD.DIvino tesoro.Buen dia MUNDO GRACIAS.2

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'univers de Josep Clarà

La Fundació Vila Casas exposa l'obra de l'escultor a Palafrugell
Imatge il·lustrativa

El gramòfon eròtic, un regal a Picasso

Es retroba «Jamais», l'objecte que Óscar Domínguez va donar al pintor malagueny
Imatge il·lustrativa

Memòria d'un assassinat polític

La Fundació Vila Casas exposa un assaig documental de la fotògrafa Espe Pons
Imatge il·lustrativa

Nit de tapes i vins entre vinyes

Mas Llagostera ofereix un sopar amb música en directe i vins de Jané Ventura
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pina Bausch, on comença la dansa

Catorze
Recordem l'expressivitat i sensibilitat d'una de les ballarines més importants de la història
Imatge il·lustrativa

Robin Williams i els poetes morts

Peter Weir | 3 comentaris
Recordem l'actor nord-americà amb dues escenes d'una de les seves pel·lícules més conegudes
Imatge il·lustrativa

La màgia de l'stop-motion

Andrea Love | 1 comentari
Un vídeo hipnòtic mostra què es pot arribar a fer amb aquesta tècnica
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'esperit del Grec

Catorze
14 propostes del festival, que aposta pel talent i la creativitat locals
Més entrades...