Foto: John Max- cohencentric.com

"Hem arribat a aquell temps en què som tan vells que els nostres cossos cauen a trossos, crec que et seguiré molt aviat –va escriure Leonard Cohen en saber que Marianne Ihlen, la dona noruega que havia compartit set anys de vida amb ell, estava ingressada amb el pitjor pronòstic–. Només vull desitjar-te un bon viatge. Adeu, vella amiga. Tot l'amor. Ens veurem pel camí". Ella va morir el 28 de juliol del 2016 als 81 anys, ell el 10 de novembre del 2017 als 82. Escoltem la cançó amb què el cantautor la va immortalitzar: So long, Marianne.Come over to the window, my little darlingI'd like to try to read your palmI used to think I was some kind of Gypsy boyBefore I let you take me homeNow so long, Marianne, it's time that we beganTo laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all againWell you know that I love to live with youBut you make me forget so very muchI forget to pray for the angelsAnd then the angels forget to pray for usNow so long, Marianne, it's time that we beganTo laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all againWe met when we were almost youngDeep in the green lilac parkYou held on to me like I was a crucifixAs we went kneeling through the darkNow so long, Marianne, it's time that we beganTo laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all againYour letters they all say that you're beside me nowThen why do I feel alone?I'm standing on a ledge and your fine spider webIs fastening my ankle to a stoneNow so long, Marianne, it's time that we beganTo laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all againFor now I need your hidden loveI'm cold as a new razor bladeYou left when I told you I was curiousI never said that I was braveNow so long, Marianne, it's time that we beganTo laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all againOh, you are really such a pretty oneI see you've gone and changed your name againAnd just when I climbed this whole mountainsideTo wash my eyelids in the rainNow so long, Marianne, it's time that we beganTo laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again