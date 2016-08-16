Literatura

O sigui que vols ser escriptor?

Si ho fas per diners o per fama,/ no ho facis

09/03/2020 a les 00:33h
Especial: In memoriam
L'escriptor nord-americà Charles Bukowski va néixer el 16 d'agost del 1920 a Andemach, Alemanya, i va morir el 9 de març del 1994 a San Pedro, Califòrnia. Va ser una de les figures més importants de la generació beat i un dels màxims exponents del realisme brut. Hem traduït al català un poema seu adreçat als aspirants a escriptors.


si no t'esclata de ben endins,
malgrat tot,
no ho facis.
si no és que et surt sense permís del cor
i de la ment i de la boca
i de les entranyes,
no ho facis.
si t'has d’asseure durant hores
amb la mirada fixa a la pantalla de l’ordinador
o encorbat damunt la màquina d’escriure
buscant paraules,
no ho facis.
si ho fas per diners o per fama,
no ho facis.
si ho fas perquè vols endur-te dones al llit,
no ho facis.
si has d’asseure’t
i reescriure-ho una i altra vegada,
no ho facis.
si t'esgota només pensar a fer-ho,
no ho facis.
si estàs intentant escriure
com escriu qualsevol altre, oblida-ho.
 
si has d’esperar que et surti rugint de dins,
espera amb paciència.
si no et surt rugint mai, fes una altra cosa.
si primer has de llegir-ho a la teva esposa
o a la teva nòvia o al teu nòvio
o als teus pares o a qui sigui,
no estàs preparat.
 
no siguis com tants escriptors,
no siguis com tants milers de
persones que es diuen a si mateixes escriptors,
no siguis insuls i avorrit i pretensiós,
no et consumeixis en l'amor propi.
les biblioteques del món
badallen fins a adormir-se
amb gent així.
no t'hi afegeixis.
no ho facis.
si no et surt de l'ànima
com un coet,
si no és que no fer-ho
pogués dur-te a la bogeria,
al suïcidi o a l’assassinat,
no ho facis.
si no és que el sol de dins teu
et crema els budells, no ho facis.

quan sigui de debò el moment,
i si has estat elegit,
passarà per si mateix
i seguirà passant fins que et moris
o fins que es mori en tu.

no hi ha cap altre camí.

i no n'hi ha hagut mai cap més.
 
(traducció: Eva Piquer)
 
 

Versió original:

So you want to be a writer?

if it doesn't come bursting out of you
in spite of everything,
don't do it.
unless it comes unasked out of your
heart and your mind and your mouth
and your gut,
don't do it.
if you have to sit for hours
staring at your computer screen
or hunched over your
typewriter
searching for words,
don't do it.
if you're doing it for money or
fame,
don't do it.
if you're doing it because you want
women in your bed,
don't do it.
if you have to sit there and
rewrite it again and again,
don't do it.
if it's hard work just thinking about doing it,
don't do it.
if you're trying to write like somebody
else,
forget about it.
if you have to wait for it to roar out of
you,
then wait patiently.
if it never does roar out of you,
do something else.

if you first have to read it to your wife
or your girlfriend or your boyfriend
or your parents or to anybody at all,
you're not ready.

don't be like so many writers,
don't be like so many thousands of
people who call themselves writers,
don't be dull and boring and
pretentious, don't be consumed with self-
love.
the libraries of the world have
yawned themselves to
sleep
over your kind.
don't add to that.
don't do it.
unless it comes out of
your soul like a rocket,
unless being still would
drive you to madness or
suicide or murder,
don't do it.
unless the sun inside you is
burning your gut,
don't do it.

when it is truly time,
and if you have been chosen,
it will do it by
itself and it will keep on doing it
until you die or it dies in you.

there is no other way.

and there never was.
 
JJ

COMENTARIS

M'encanta, Eva. Gràcies!
Marta Jarque, 16/08/2016 a les 10:55
+7
-0
M'encanta, Eva. Gràcies!
escriptor
esther Anto, 16/08/2016 a les 23:27
+4
-0
M'encanta tot el què dius, m'identifico amb tot i aprenc molt de tu.
Moltes gràcies Eva, un petonàs !!!
Siiiii
Anònim, 05/09/2016 a les 10:07
+2
-0
Si no et surt d les entranyes....n'ho facis!!!
si no t'hi va...
Teresa Costa-Gramunt, 05/09/2016 a les 10:23
+2
-0
No escriguis si no t'hi va la vida...
fer mal
paco fanés, 10/03/2017 a les 19:12
+3
-0
Llegiu Bukowski, un poeta injuriat pels puristes i exalçat pels amics de tot lo maleit i més. Bukowski ens demostra que la poesia té molts registres i que la poesia anomenada popular pot esdevenir tan "alta" com qualsevol filigrana versaire. Les autentiques veritats poètiques de Bukowski peten fort a dins de l'ànima. Perquè la poesia sobretot, ha de fer mal.
No sé si ho sóc, però estimo i escric, escric i estimo,
Montse Bosch-Saumell, 16/08/2017 a les 12:41
+0
-0
No sé si ho sóc d'escriptora, però em cremen per dins les lletres, i tampoc sé si ho sóc només avui o bé si aquest amor que sento per les paraules i el que diuen, i que m'empeny amb desig cada dia, se m'acabarà demà. Això no ho sé. Només sé que hi ha dies que em pregunto un xic espantada : demà m'haurà marxat, això que em passa? i tinc la immensa sort de comprovar que tots els matins les lletres, les paraules i tot el que em diuen i diuen es lleven amb mi, millor dit!, elles em desperten!, i el que sento és indescriptible!, i així vaig fent via, i escric i estimo, i estimo i escric.
Gràcies!, Eva Piquer, d'haver traduït aquest fondo i bellíssim poema de Bukowski, un ésser foramida, que ens recordà sempre la importància de la humil·litat i la senzillesa.

