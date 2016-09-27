T.S. Eliot i el que podia haver estat

Burnt Norton
El temps present i el temps passat
són tots dos potser presents en el temps futur,
i el temps futur contingut en el temps passat.
Si tot temps és eternament present
tot temps és irredimible.
El que podia haver estat és una abstracció
que resta com a possibilitat perpètua
sols en un món d’especulació.
El que podia haver estat i el que ha estat
tendeixen a un sol final, que és sempre present.
Ressonen passos dins la memòria
pel viarany que no vam agafar
cap a la porta que mai no vam obrir
al jardí de roses. Així ressonen els meus mots
en la teva ment.
Per què, però,
remoure les cendres d’un bol ple de pètals de rosa?
No ho sé.
Altres ecos
habiten el jardí. Els seguim?
De pressa, va dir l’ocell, busca’ls, busca’ls
aquí al costat. Enllà de la primera porta,
en el nostre primer món, deixarem que el tord
ens continuï enganyant? En el nostre primer món.
Eren allí, solemnes, invisibles,
movent-se amb calma sobre les fulles seques,
en l’escalf de la tardor, a través de l’aire vibrant,
i l’ocell va cridar, en resposta
a la inoïda música amagada als matolls,
i una llambregada no vista es va creuar, car les roses
tenien tot l’aire de flors que són observades.
Allí s’estaven com els nostres hostes, acceptats i acceptants.
Així doncs, vam avançar tots, segons una pauta formal,
pel vial desert, cap al cercle de boixos,
per abocar-nos a l’estany dessecat.
Sec estany, sec morter, fosques vores,
i l’estany es va omplir d’aigua de la llum del sol,
i els lotus van aparèixer, silenciosament,
la superfície va espurnejar des del cor de la llum
i van quedar rere nostre, reflectint-se en l’estany.
Llavors va passar un núvol, i l’estany es va buidar.
Vés, va dir l’ocell, perquè les fulles eren plenes de nens
esverats que s’amagaven i s’aguantaven el riure.
Vés, va dir l’ocell, vés, vés: als humans
els costa suportar la realitat.
El temps passat i el temps futur,
el que podia haver estat i el que ha estat
tendeixen a un sol final, que és sempre present.
Burnt Norton
I
Time present and time past
Are both perhaps present in time future,
And time future contained in time past.
If all time is eternally present
All time is unredeemable.
What might have been is an abstraction
Remaining a perpetual possibility
Only in a world of speculation.
What might have been and what has been
Point to one end, which is always present.
Footfalls echo in the memory
Down the passage which we did not take
Towards the door we never opened
Into the rose-garden. My words echo
Thus, in your mind.
But to what purpose
Disturbing the dust on a bowl of rose-leaves
I do not know.
Other echoes
Inhabit the garden. Shall we follow?
Quick, said the bird, find them, find them,
Round the corner. Through the first gate,
Into our first world, shall we follow
The deception of the thrush? Into our first world.
There they were, dignified, invisible,
Moving without pressure, over the dead leaves
In the autum heat, through the vibrant air,
And the bird called, in response to
The unheard music hidden in the shrubbery,
And the unseen eyebeam crossed, for the roses
Had the look of flowers that are looked at.
There they were as our guests, accepted and accepting.
So we moved, and they, in a formal pattern,
Along the empty alley, into the box circle,
To look down into the drained pool.
Dry the pool, dry concrete, brown edged,
And the pool was filled with water out of sunlight,
And the lotos rose, quietly, quietly,
The surface glittered out of heart of light,
And they were behind us, reflected in the pool.
Then a cloud passed, and the pool was empty.
Go, said the bird, for the leaves were full of children,
Hidden excitedly, containing laughter.
Go, go, go, said the bird: human kind
Cannot bear very much reality.
Time past and time future
What might have been and what has been
Point to one end, which is always present.
Foto: Hernán Piñera
Quatre quartets
© T. S. Eliot
© de la traducció: Àlex Susanna
© d'aquesta edició: Viena Edicions, 2010