You can call me Al

Foto: www.paulsimonweb.com

Paul Simon va néixer el 14 d'octubre del 1941. Celebrem els 75 anys del cantant, que va formar part del duo Simon & Garfunkel, escoltant un dels seus temes més populars.A man walks down the streetHe says why am I soft in the middle nowWhy am I soft in the middleThe rest of my life is so hardI need a photo-opportunityI want a shot at redemptionDon't want to end up a cartoonIn a cartoon graveyardBonedigger BonediggerDogs in the moonlightFar away my well-lit doorMr. Beerbelly BeerbellyGet these mutts away from meYou know I don't find this stuff amusing anymoreIf you'll be my bodyguardI can be your long lost palI can call you BettyAnd Betty when you call meYou can call me AlA man walks down the streetHe says why am I short of attentionGot a short little span of attentionAnd oh my nights are so longWhere's my wife and familyWhat if I die hereWho'll be my role-modelNow that my role-model isGone GoneHe ducked back down the alleyWith some roly-poly little bat-faced girlAll along alongThere were incidents and accidentsThere were hints and allegationsIf you'll be my bodyguardI can be your long lost palI can call you BettyAnd Betty when you call meYou can call me AlCall me AlA man walks down the streetIt's a street in a strange worldMaybe it's the Third WorldMaybe it's his first time aroundHe doesn't speak the languageHe holds no currencyHe is a foreign manHe is surroundedBy the sound the soundCattle in the marketplaceScatterlings and orphanagesHe looks around, aroundHe sees angels in the architectureSpinning in infinityHe says Amen! and Hallelujah!If you'll be my bodyguardI can be your long lost palI can call you BettyAnd Betty when you call meYou can call me AlCall me Al