Música

You Can Call Me Al

Where's my wife and family/ What if I die here

| 12/10/2020 a les 12:53h
Especial: Efemèride
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, Paul Simon
Paul Simon va néixer el 14 d'octubre del 1941. Celebrem els 75 anys del cantant, que va formar part del duo Simon & Garfunkel, escoltant un dels seus temes més populars.


A man walks down the street
He says why am I soft in the middle now
Why am I soft in the middle
The rest of my life is so hard

I need a photo-opportunity
I want a shot at redemption
Don't want to end up a cartoon
In a cartoon graveyard

Bonedigger Bonedigger
Dogs in the moonlight
Far away my well-lit door
Mr. Beerbelly Beerbelly
Get these mutts away from me
You know I don't find this stuff amusing anymore

If you'll be my bodyguard
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Betty
And Betty when you call me
You can call me Al

A man walks down the street
He says why am I short of attention
Got a short little span of attention
And oh my nights are so long

Where's my wife and family
What if I die here
Who'll be my role-model
Now that my role-model is

Gone Gone
He ducked back down the alley
With some roly-poly little bat-faced girl
All along along
There were incidents and accidents
There were hints and allegations

If you'll be my bodyguard
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Betty
And Betty when you call me
You can call me Al
Call me Al

A man walks down the street
It's a street in a strange world
Maybe it's the Third World
Maybe it's his first time around

He doesn't speak the language
He holds no currency
He is a foreign man
He is surrounded

By the sound the sound
Cattle in the marketplace
Scatterlings and orphanages
He looks around, around
He sees angels in the architecture
Spinning in infinity
He says Amen! and Hallelujah!

If you'll be my bodyguard
I can be your long lost pal
I can call you Betty
And Betty when you call me
You can call me Al
Call me Al
 

Foto: www.paulsimonweb.com

