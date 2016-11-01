Avui vull agrair la vida al cel
i amb tu celebrar que soc viu.
Ahir vaig patir tant, però això és passat,
amb tu jo vull pregar ben fort.
Avui renaixeré un altre cop,
faré que la foscor sigui llum.
Viuré sense cap por, gaudint del món.
Ja tindré a prop el meu amor.
Lluitem perquè estimem,
no ho dubtis mai.
L'amor dona sentit a aquest món.
Vencerem, som més soferts, no ploris més,
creiem en l'esperança avui.
Agraint a Déu que avui soc viu.
Amazing grace how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me.
I once was lost but now I'm found.
Was blind but now I see.
When we've been there ten thousand years
Bright shining as the sun
We've no less days to sing God's praise
Then when, when we first begun.
Through many dangers, toils and snares,
I have already come.
To 'tis grace that brought me safe thus far,
and grace will lead me home.
Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound,
That saved a wretch like me.
I once was lost but now am found,
Was blind, but now, I see.
Was blind, but now, I see.