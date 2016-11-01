avui vull agrair.

Sólo quería aclarar que, aunque la historia que se cuenta sobre el autor John Newton es cierta, los responsables de esta "versión" SÓLO han tomado la melodía de la canción original y han cambiado completamente no sólo la letra sino la intención del autor al componerla. Obviamente, pueden hacer lo que consideren conveniente (o quizá no). Lo que no es de recibo que se coloquen a la par la letra original (en inglés) y la "versión" catalana como si se tratase de una simple traducción, o "adaptación" (como se indica erróneamente), ya que no lo es ni de lejos. Obviamente, o hay desconocimiento profundo de idiomas o, también probable, una intencionalidad en omitir este detalle en el artículo que, como LaMarató, parecen pretender descristianizar incluso aquello que es esencialmente cristiano, como el profundo agradecimiento de John Newton a la Gracia de Dios, causa de su regocijo incluso ante la adversidad... que es sobre lo que trata esta canción. Esta apreciación no pretende invalidar en absoluto LaMarató y su loable objetivo solidario.