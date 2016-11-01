La Marató de TV3

Avui vull agrair

Ahir vaig patir tant, però això és passat

L'autor de la cançó Amazing Grace va ser l'anglès John Newton, un mariner que estava implicat en el mercat d'esclaus. Quan es va trobar desesperat enmig d'una tempesta, tot i que no tenia fe, va resar amb tanta intensitat que el vaixell va arribar a port. Agraït, es va fer sacerdot i va escriure aquesta cançó el 1778. Escoltem l'adaptació que se'n va fer per La Marató de TV3 del 2016, en veu de Mónica Naranjo. I, de pas, l'escoltem en anglès interpretada per Elvis Presley.


Avui vull agrair la vida al cel
i amb tu celebrar que soc viu.
Ahir vaig patir tant, però això és passat,
amb tu jo vull pregar ben fort.

Avui renaixeré un altre cop,
faré que la foscor sigui llum.
Viuré sense cap por, gaudint del món.
Ja tindré a prop el meu amor.

Lluitem perquè estimem,
no ho dubtis mai.
L'amor dona sentit a aquest món.
Vencerem, som més soferts, no ploris més,
creiem en l'esperança avui.

Agraint a Déu que avui soc viu.


Amazing grace how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me.
I once was lost but now I'm found.
Was blind but now I see.

When we've been there ten thousand years
Bright shining as the sun
We've no less days to sing God's praise
Then when, when we first begun.

Through many dangers, toils and snares,
I have already come.
To 'tis grace that brought me safe thus far,
and grace will lead me home.

Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound,
That saved a wretch like me.
I once was lost but now am found,
Was blind, but now, I see.

Was blind, but now, I see.

 

 

Avui
Anònim, 01/11/2016 a les 09:19
EM posa la pell de gallina
avui vull agraïr
Anònim 1-11-2016 a les 18:45, 01/11/2016 a les 18:42
Molt maca amb català
tot
Dolors Galí, 01/11/2016 a les 19:11
No tenia idea del k m'afectaria i recordaría tot el passat , escoltar cantar aquesta cançó.
Es veritat, gràcies per estar Viva, despres de haber estat a la foscor!!
L'estimació dels que t'envolten, és primordial.
Gràcies.
avui vull agrair.
Rosa Maria Niubó , 01/11/2016 a les 19:26
No em cansaria mai d'escoltar-la.
Mónica GRÀCIES per aquesta interpretació fantàstica.
avui vull agrair
Anònim 1/11/2016, 01/11/2016 a les 22:43
Molt maca aquesta interpretació
Valentia
Anònim, 02/11/2016 a les 21:51
Tambe hi ha algun español que vol i pot cantar en catala
5-11-2016
Maria Terrsa, 05/11/2016 a les 09:26
Preciosa ,I tant que hem d'agrair que som vius. Escolteu tambe la versio en angles d'el Elvis .
Jo sento una altra cosa
JosepsBcnCat, 05/11/2016 a les 16:49
A la primera estrofa jo sento que diu "Avui vull agrair la vida al cel" i no pas "agrair la fi del cel", que per mi no tindria cap sentit.
avui vull agrair
magui, 13/11/2016 a les 12:39
Sentir ....directo al corazón que emoción tan grande Gracias Mónica
La millor, la més gran.....
Xus Figueres, 18/12/2016 a les 20:00
Fantàstica cançó interpretada per la millor cantant del món!!!! Gràcies Mònica per ser qui ets ara!!!!! I❤MN
Avui
Anònim, 18/12/2016 a les 20:05
Una canço preciosa. Monica impresionant!!!!!.
Aclaración sobre la letra
Teo Tweet, 18/12/2016 a les 20:16
Sólo quería aclarar que, aunque la historia que se cuenta sobre el autor John Newton es cierta, los responsables de esta "versión" SÓLO han tomado la melodía de la canción original y han cambiado completamente no sólo la letra sino la intención del autor al componerla. Obviamente, pueden hacer lo que consideren conveniente (o quizá no). Lo que no es de recibo que se coloquen a la par la letra original (en inglés) y la "versión" catalana como si se tratase de una simple traducción, o "adaptación" (como se indica erróneamente), ya que no lo es ni de lejos. Obviamente, o hay desconocimiento profundo de idiomas o, también probable, una intencionalidad en omitir este detalle en el artículo que, como LaMarató, parecen pretender descristianizar incluso aquello que es esencialmente cristiano, como el profundo agradecimiento de John Newton a la Gracia de Dios, causa de su regocijo incluso ante la adversidad... que es sobre lo que trata esta canción. Esta apreciación no pretende invalidar en absoluto LaMarató y su loable objetivo solidario.
Espectacular
Anònim, 18/12/2016 a les 21:13
Veu que posa la pell de gallina sempre
Comprovació, verificació i...
Teo Tweet, 19/12/2016 a les 20:45
Hola, quan de temps triguen en verificar que el comentari no ha estat enviat per un robot publicitari? Ho dic per que fa 24 hores vaig escriure un i ni rastre...
Avui vull agrair.
Francesc Xavier Altissent ., 09/01/2019 a les 05:00
Molt maca la versio en catala i l'actuacio de la gran Monica Naranjo .
Crec cincerament que no hi ha cap intencio de descristianitzar res ans al contrari tinguen en compte el lloc on esta gravada .

