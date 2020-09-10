El músic Jimi Hendrix va néixer a Seattle el 27 de novembre del 1942 i va morir a Londres el 18 de setembre del 1970, als 27 anys: és un dels membres del malaurat Club dels 27. La revista Rolling Stone el va triar com el millor guitarrista de tots els temps. El veiem interpretant la cançó Freedom, que es va publicar en disc després de la seva mort.You got my prideHanging out of my bedYou're messin' with my lifeSo I brought my leadYou even mess with my childrenAnd you're screamin' at my wife, babyGet off my back,If you want to get outta here aliveFreedom,That's what I want nowFreedom, that's what I need nowFreedom to liveFreedom, so I can giveYou got my heartSpeak electric waterYou got my soulScreamin' and howlin'You know you hook my girlfriendYou know the drugstore manWhen I don't need it nowI was trying to slap it out of her headFreedom, so I can liveFreedom, so I can giveFreedom, yeahFreedom, that's what I needYou don't have to say that you loveIf you don't mean itYou'd better believeIf you need meOr you just want to bleed meYou'd better stick in your dagger in someone elseSo I can leaveSet me free(Yeah)Right on, straight aheadStay up and straight aheadFreedom, so I could liveFreedom, 'cause I've got lotta to give, babyFreedom, so I can live, freedom