Música

Freedom

You don't have to say that you love/ If you don't mean it

| 17/09/2020 a les 23:06h
Especial: In memoriam
El músic Jimi Hendrix va néixer a Seattle el 27 de novembre del 1942 i va morir a Londres el 18 de setembre del 1970, als 27 anys: és un dels membres del malaurat Club dels 27. La revista Rolling Stone el va triar com el millor guitarrista de tots els temps. El veiem interpretant la cançó Freedom, que es va publicar en disc després de la seva mort.


You got my pride
Hanging out of my bed
You're messin' with my life
So I brought my lead
You even mess with my children
And you're screamin' at my wife, baby
Get off my back,
If you want to get outta here alive

Freedom,
That's what I want now
Freedom, that's what I need now
Freedom to live
Freedom, so I can give

You got my heart
Speak electric water
You got my soul
Screamin' and howlin'
You know you hook my girlfriend
You know the drugstore man
When I don't need it now
I was trying to slap it out of her head

Freedom, so I can live
Freedom, so I can give
Freedom, yeah
Freedom, that's what I need

You don't have to say that you love
If you don't mean it
You'd better believe
If you need me
Or you just want to bleed me
You'd better stick in your dagger in someone else
So I can leave
Set me free
(Yeah)
Right on, straight ahead
Stay up and straight ahead
Freedom, so I could live
Freedom, 'cause I've got lotta to give, baby
Freedom, so I can live, freedom
 

