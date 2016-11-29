Música

Something

I don't want to leave her now/ You know I believe and how

| 04/01/2020 a les 16:06h
Especial: In memoriam
Arxivat a: El piano, cançó, George Harrison, música

Something in the way she moves
Attracts me like no other lover
Something in the way she woos me
I don't want to leave her now
You know I believe and how

Somewhere in her smile she knows
That I don't need no other lover
Something in her style that shows me
I don't want to leave her now
You know I believe and how

You're asking me will my love grow
I don't know, I don't know
You stick around and it may show
I don't know, I don't know

Something in the way she knows
And all I have to do is think of her
Something in the things she shows me
I don't want to leave her now
You know I believe and how
 

Foto: www.americansongwriter.com

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Strawberry Fields Forever

07/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Somnis entre boires

07/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

La plaça del Diamant

06/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Torno a ser jo

06/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Let's Twist Again

06/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Wish You Were Here

06/01/2020

COMENTARIS

Something
Anònim, 29/11/2016 a les 15:39
+5
-0
Preciosa canço! M'agradaba molt George Harrison. Llàstima que va morir tan jove.2
Somenthing
Nieves, 29/11/2016 a les 18:32
+0
-1
Canción de mi niñez...mi padre la ponía como 30 años atras😌preciosa canción!!!

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i màgia per Nadal

El CosmoCaixa programa activitats especials per fer en família
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fabricant joguines amb Lego

Brick Bros Productions
Una animació plena de detalls feta amb la tècnica de l'stop-motion
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ian

Abel Goldfarb | 1 comentari
Una animació mostra el «bullying» que pateix un nen amb discapacitat
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els pares no existeixen

Red Remo
Un vídeo explica en un sol minut qui són els Reis Mags
Imatge il·lustrativa

La màgia de l'stop-motion

Andrea Love
Un vídeo hipnòtic mostra què es pot arribar a fer amb aquesta tècnica
Més entrades...