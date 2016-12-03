Música

12/05/2020
Especial: Música
El piano, Stevie Wonder, cançó
Stevland Hardaway Morris, conegut com Stevie Wonder, va quedar cec poc després de néixer, el 13 de maig de 1950 a Michigan. De petit ja es veia que tenia molt talent per la música: el demostrava cantant a la coral de l'església o tocant el piano, el baix, l'harmònica i la bateria. Escoltem la seva cançó I Just Called To Say I Love you.


No New Year's Day to celebrate
No chocolate covered candy hearts to give away.
No first of spring, no song to sing,
In fact here's just another ordinary day.
 
No April rain,
No flowers bloom,
No wedding Saturday within the month of June.
But what it is, is something true,
Made up of these three words that I must say to you:
 
I just called to say I love you.
I just called to say how much I care.
I just called to say I love you,
And I mean it from the bottom of my heart.
 
No summer's high,
No warm July,
No harvest moon to light one tender August night.
No autumn breeze,
No falling leaves,
Not even time for birds to fly to southern skies.
 
No Libra sun,
No Halloween,
No giving thanks to all the Christmas joy you bring.
But what it is, though old so new
To fill your heart like no three words could ever do:
 
I just called to say I love you.
I just called to say how much I care.
I just called to say I love you,
And I mean it from the bottom of my heart.
 
I just called to say I love you.
I just called to say how much I care.
I just called to say I love you,
And I mean it from the bottom of my heart,
Of my heart, of my heart.
 

I just called to say i love you
Anònim, 03/12/2016 a les 23:34
Una de les cançons de la meva vida.
Fantàstiques tries musicals!
Anònim, 29/12/2016 a les 13:38
M'encanta la vostra web, és un plaer per l'esperit! Us felicito!
Uno de los Más Grandes
Anònim, 13/05/2017 a les 09:49
Felicidades 🎊
gracies.....
montserrat ....., 13/05/2017 a les 15:58
Gracies a vosaltres estic lleguint i escoltant molta musica que coneixia , i ara meu refrescat la memoria , os estic molt agraida.........

