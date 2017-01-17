Música

Let Her Go

Hoping one day you'll make a dream last/ But dreams come slow and they go so fast

| 09/12/2019 a les 17:35h
Well you only need the light when it's burning low
Only miss the sun when it starts to snow
Only know you love her when you let her go

Only know you've been high when you're feeling low
Only hate the road when you're missing home
Only know you love her when you let her go, and you let her go
 
Staring at the bottom of your glass
Hoping one day you'll make a dream last
But dreams come slow and they go so fast

You see her when you close your eyes
Maybe one day you'll understand why
Everything you touch surely dies
 
But you only need the light when it's burning low
Only miss the sun when it starts to snow
Only know you love her when you let her go

Only know you've been high when you're feeling low
Only hate the road when you're missing home
Only know you love her when you let her go
 
Staring at the ceiling in the dark
Same old empty feeling in your heart
'Cause love comes slow and it goes so fast

Well you see her when you fall asleep
But never to touch and never to keep
'Cause you loved her too much and you dive too deep
 
Well you only need the light when it's burning low
Only miss the sun when it starts to snow
Only know you love her when you let her go

Only know you've been high when you're feeling low
Only hate the road when you're missing home
Only know you love her when you let her go, and you let her go

And you let her go
Well you let her go
 
'Cause you only need the light when it's burning low
Only miss the sun when it starts to snow
Only know you love her when you let her go

Only know you've been high when you're feeling low
Only hate the road when you're missing home
Only know you love her when you let her go
 
'Cause you only need the light when it's burning low
Only miss the sun when it starts to snow
Only know you love her when you let her go

Only know you've been high when you're feeling low
Only hate the road when you're missing home
Only know you love her when you let her go, and you let her go
 

Nice song
Davidnezan, 17/01/2017 a les 20:11
I'm David from Barcelona... and I feel this song like a resume of my nicely moments of my life... always I feel free and lovely with someone or with me!
Per al David
Anònim, 14/08/2017 a les 16:44
Xic pos esta precisament no és una cançó per a resumir "nicely moments", més bé diria que és trista jajajajajj
Magic
Luque, 19/08/2018 a les 22:27
El concert l any passat de passenger els jardins de cap roig la música la lletres i els estels
Anyorança
La Sílvia, 13/12/2019 a les 07:43
Es una de les cançons que mes he escoltat quan sentia la melangia de viure lluny de casa.
Only hate the road when you missing home ...

