Because the Night

Come on now try and understand/ The way I feel when I'm in your hands

| 28/12/2019 a les 17:25h
El 1977, Bruce Springsteen estava treballant la primera versió del que seria Because the Night quan Patti Smith, que estava gravant al mateix estudi, va descobrir-la a través del productor que compartien: Jimmy Iovine. Abans que el Boss la descartés, Iovine li va dur una demostració a Smith, i ella hi va afegir la lletra. La gravaria al disc Easter (1978).

Lenny Kaye, guitarrista de Patti Smith, va dir: "Bruce en va crear el ganxo, Patti les paraules i nosaltres (The Smith Band) hi vam afegir el cop de canó d'explosió". Bruce va gravar la cançó més de tres dècades després, al disc The Promise (2010). Escoltem com Patti Smith, el Boss i U2 la interpreten en un concert del 2009.


Take me now baby here as I am
Pull me close, try and understand
Desirous hunger is the fire I breathe
Love is a banquet on which we feed

Come on now try and understand
The way I feel when I'm in your hands
Take my hand come undercover
They can't hurt you now,
Can't hurt you now, can't hurt you now

Because the night belongs to lovers
Because the night belongs to lust
Because the night belongs to lovers
Because the night belongs to us

Have I doubt when I'm alone
Love is a ring, the telephone
Love is an angel disguised as lust
Here in our bed until the morning comes

Come on now try and understand
The way I feel under your command
Take my hand as the sun descends
They can't touch you now,
Can't hurt you now, can't hurt you now

Because the night belongs to lovers
Because the night belongs to lust
Because the night belongs to lovers
Because the night belongs to us

With love we sleep
With doubt the vicious circle
Turn and burns
Without you I cannot live
Forgive, the yearning burning
I believe it's time, too real to feel

So touch me now, touch me now, touch me now

Because the night belongs to lovers
Because the night belongs to lust
Because the night belongs to lovers
Because the night belongs to us

Because tonight there are two lovers
If we believe in the night we trust
Because the night belongs to lovers
Because the night belongs to us
 

M'agrada aquesta melodia....
Anònim, 31/12/2016 a les 13:33
+30
-0
Un aplaudiment per es "BOSS"

