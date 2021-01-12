J.D. Salinger: «Escriu sobre allò que estimis»

Foto: PBS
«El que vull per a tu, noieta, és que escriguis sobre allò que realment estimis, i sobre res més, però res més, que això. Ni concursos de bellesa ni festes de graduació de l'institut, ni personatges de la tele ni estrelles del cinema, ni entrevistes amb les filles dels presidents republicans ni amb les filles dels presidents demòcrates i ni tan sols amb els mateixos presidents. O, si fas aquestes coses, voldria que trobessis la manera de fer-les amb originalitat i tendresa i amor.
Versió original:
«What I want for you, kid, is to write about what you truly love, and nothing, but nothing, less than that. Not beauty pageants and high school proms, or television personalities or movie stars, or interviews with daughters of Republican presidents or Democratic presidents or even the presidents themselves. Or, if you do those things, what I want is for you to find a way to do them with nothing less than originality and tenderness and love.
Some day, Joyce, there will be a story you will want to tell for no better reason than because it matters to you more than any other. You’ll give up this business of delivering what everybody tells you to do. You’ll stop looking over your shoulder to make sure you’re keeping everybody happy, and you’ll simply write what’s real and true. Honest writing always makes people nervous, and they’ll think of all kinds of ways to make your life hell. One day a long time from now you’ll cease to care anymore whom you please or what anybody has to say about you. That’s when you’ll finally produce the work you’re capable of.»
J.D. Salinger mentre escrivia «El vigilant en el camp de sègol».