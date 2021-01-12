Literatura

J.D. Salinger: «Escriu sobre allò que estimis»

Els consells que va donar l'autor d'«El vigilant en el camp de sègol» a una futura escriptora

27/01/2021
Quan tenia divuit anys, la futura escriptora Joyce Maynard va publicar un article a The New York Times que va cridar l'atenció de l'escriptor J.D. Salinger (Nova York, 1 de gener del 1919-Cornish, 27 de gener del 2010). Això era el 1972. Tots dos van encetar una relació epistolar i telefònica que va derivar en idil·li. Ell tenia 53 anys: se'n duien 35. Aleshores l'autor d'El vigilant en el camp de sègol ja vivia reclòs. Ella es va traslladar a casa d'ell a Cornish, New Hampshire, durant els nous mesos que va durar la relació. Maynard va explicar detalls d'aquesta història en el seu llibre de memòries At Home in the World, publicat el 1998. Aquell mateix any Joyce Maynard va subhastar les cartes que li havia enviat Salinger un quart de segle enrere (les va comprar el programador informàtic Peter Norton i les va retornar a Salinger). En una de les cartes, J.D. Salinger donava uns consells a Joyce Maynard que reproduïm en català i en la versió original en anglès.
 

«El que vull per a tu, noieta, és que escriguis sobre allò que realment estimis, i sobre res més, però res més, que això. Ni concursos de bellesa ni festes de graduació de l'institut, ni personatges de la tele ni estrelles del cinema, ni entrevistes amb les filles dels presidents republicans ni amb les filles dels presidents demòcrates i ni tan sols amb els mateixos presidents. O, si fas aquestes coses, voldria que trobessis la manera de fer-les amb originalitat i tendresa i amor.
 
Algun dia, Joyce, hi haurà una història que voldràs explicar per l'única raó que t'importarà més que qualsevol altra història. Deixaràs de fer el que tothom et diu que facis. Deixaràs de vigilar per damunt de l'espatlla per assegurar-te que fas feliç a tothom i simplement escriuràs el que creus que és real i veritable. L'escriptura honesta sempre fa que la gent es posi nerviosa, i alguns pensaran en tot tipus de maneres de convertir la teva vida en un infern. Un dia d'aquí a molt temps deixarà d'importar-te complaure la gent o què digui la gent de tu. Llavors és quan finalment escriuràs el que ets capaç d'escriure.»
 
 
Versió original:
 
«What I want for you, kid, is to write about what you truly love, and nothing, but nothing, less than that. Not beauty pageants and high school proms, or television personalities or movie stars, or interviews with daughters of Republican presidents or Democratic presidents or even the presidents themselves. Or, if you do those things, what I want is for you to find a way to do them with nothing less than originality and tenderness and love.
  
Some day, Joyce, there will be a story you will want to tell for no better reason than because it matters to you more than any other. You’ll give up this business of delivering what everybody tells you to do. You’ll stop looking over your shoulder to make sure you’re keeping everybody happy, and you’ll simply write what’s real and true. Honest writing always makes people nervous, and they’ll think of all kinds of ways to make your life hell. One day a long time from now you’ll cease to care anymore whom you please or what anybody has to say about you. That’s when you’ll finally produce the work you’re capable of.»
 

J.D. Salinger mentre escrivia «El vigilant en el camp de sègol».

