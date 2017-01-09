A la tardor del 1972, durant sis anys, Bob Dylan havia estat vivint força allunyat de la vista del públic. La guerra del Vietnam s'estava apagant, però el moviment de protesta encara era fort i necessitava un líder de la seva talla. Joan Baez, amb qui havia compartit una relació sentimental i una manera d'entendre i de defensar el món, a través de la cançó To Bobby (1971), es va preguntar on era aquell home ple d'ideals, de ganes de canviar-ho tot. Aquella veu i aquell compromís que seguia sent necessari. Celebrem l'aniversari de la cantautora, nascuda el 9 de gener del 1941 a Staten Island, Nova York, a escoltant-ne aquesta crida.I'll put flowers at your feet and I will sing to you so sweetAnd hope my words will carry home to your heartYou left us marching on the road and said how heavy was the loadThe years were young, the struggle barely had its startDo you hear the voices in the night, Bobby?They're crying for youSee the children in the morning light, BobbyThey're dyingNo one could say it like you said it, we'd only try and just forget itYou stood alone upon the mountain till it was sinkingAnd in a frenzy we tried to reach youWith looks and letters we would beseech youNever knowing what, where or how you were thinkingDo you hear the voices in the night, Bobby?They're crying for youSee the children in the morning light, BobbyThey're dyingPerhaps the pictures in the Times could no longer be put in rhymesWhen all the eyes of starving children are wide openYou cast aside the cursed crown and put your magic into a soundThat made me think your heart was aching or even brokenBut if God hears my complaint He will forgive youAnd so will I, with all respect, I'll just relive youAnd likewise, you must understand these things we give youLike these flowers at your door and scribbled notes about the warWe're only saying the time is short and there is work to doAnd we're still marching in the streets with little victories and big defeatsBut there is joy and there is hope and there's a place for youAnd you have heard the voices in the night, BobbyThey're crying for youSee the children in the morning light, BobbyThey're dying