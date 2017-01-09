Música

To Bobby

| 08/01/2021 a les 11:44h
Especial: Efemèride
Arxivat a: El piano, Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, cançó
A la tardor del 1972, durant sis anys, Bob Dylan havia estat vivint força allunyat de la vista del públic. La guerra del Vietnam s'estava apagant, però el moviment de protesta encara era fort i necessitava un líder de la seva talla. Joan Baez, amb qui havia compartit una relació sentimental i una manera d'entendre i de defensar el món, a través de la cançó To Bobby (1971), es va preguntar on era aquell home ple d'ideals, de ganes de canviar-ho tot. Aquella veu i aquell compromís que seguia sent necessari. Celebrem l'aniversari  de la cantautora, nascuda el 9 de gener del 1941 a Staten Island, Nova York, a escoltant-ne aquesta crida.


I'll put flowers at your feet and I will sing to you so sweet 
And hope my words will carry home to your heart 
You left us marching on the road and said how heavy was the load 
The years were young, the struggle barely had its start 
Do you hear the voices in the night, Bobby? 
They're crying for you 
See the children in the morning light, Bobby 
They're dying

No one could say it like you said it, we'd only try and just forget it 
You stood alone upon the mountain till it was sinking 
And in a frenzy we tried to reach you 
With looks and letters we would beseech you 
Never knowing what, where or how you were thinking 
Do you hear the voices in the night, Bobby? 
They're crying for you 
See the children in the morning light, Bobby 
They're dying

Perhaps the pictures in the Times could no longer be put in rhymes 
When all the eyes of starving children are wide open 
You cast aside the cursed crown and put your magic into a sound 
That made me think your heart was aching or even broken 
But if God hears my complaint He will forgive you 
And so will I, with all respect, I'll just relive you 
And likewise, you must understand these things we give you

Like these flowers at your door and scribbled notes about the war 
We're only saying the time is short and there is work to do 
And we're still marching in the streets with little victories and big defeats 
But there is joy and there is hope and there's a place for you 
And you have heard the voices in the night, Bobby 
They're crying for you 
See the children in the morning light, Bobby 
They're dying
 

 

Fantastic
Anònim, 09/01/2017 a les 22:18
Quantes coses boniques que ens hem perdut en el ser moment.

