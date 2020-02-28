Facebook: Bon Jovi

John Francis Bongiovi, conegut amb el sobrenom de Jon Bon Jovi, va néixer el 2 de març de 1962 a Sayreville. Felicitem el músic, actor i compositor de la banda Bon Jovi amb una de les seves cançons més conegudes, It's My Life.This ain't a song for the broken-heartedNo silent prayer for the faith-departedI ain't gonna be just a face in the crowdYou're gonna hear my voiceWhen I shout it out loudIt's my lifeIt's now or neverI ain't gonna live foreverI just want to live while I'm aliveIt's my lifeMy heart is like an open highwayLike Frankie said I did it my wayI just want to live while I'm aliveIt's my lifeThis is for the ones who stood their groundFor Tommy and Gina who never backed downTomorrow's getting harder, make no mistakeLuck ain't even luckyGot to make your own breaksIt's my lifeAnd it's now or neverI ain't gonna live foreverI just want to live while I'm aliveIt's my lifeMy heart is like an open highwayLike Frankie said I did it my wayI just want to live while I'm alive'Cause it's my lifeBetter stand tall whenThey're calling you outDon't bend, don't breakBaby, don't back downIt's my lifeAnd it's now or never'Cause I ain't gonna live foreverI just want to live while I'm aliveIt's my lifeMy heart is like an open highwayLike Frankie said I did it my wayI just want to live while I'm aliveIt's my lifeAnd it's now or never'Cause I ain't gonna live foreverI just want to live while I'm aliveIt's my lifeMy heart is like an open highwayLike Frankie said I did it my wayI just want to live while I'm alive'Cause it's my life