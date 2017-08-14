Música

As Times Goes By

You must remember this/ A kiss is still a kiss/ A sigh is still just a sigh

| 20/01/2020 a les 18:37h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Cançó

You must remember this
A kiss is still a kiss
A sigh is still just a sigh
The fundamental things apply
As time goes by

And when two lovers woo
They still say: I love you
On that you can rely
No matter what the future brings
As time goes by

Moonlight and love songs, never out of date
Hearts full of passion, jealousy and hate
Woman needs man, and man must have his mate
That no one can deny

It's still the same old story
A fight for love and glory
A case of do or die
The world will always welcome lovers
As time goes by

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Guantanamera

| 1 comentari
22/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Bimba Bosé, com una lloba

| 3 comentaris
22/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Singin' in the Rain

21/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Queen dels trombons

20/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

The Look

16/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Eres un temazo

16/01/2020

COMENTARIS

Una joia
Anònim, 14/08/2017 a les 00:55
+1
-0
Ha estat molt interesant, molt oportú, un regal...

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Una amistat sublim

El Museu Picasso dedica una exposició a la relació de l'artista malagueny amb Paul Éluard
Imatge il·lustrativa

Dissenyar mons reals

Dos centres cívics proposen tallers inspirats en el dissenyador Victor Papanek
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i màgia per Nadal

El CosmoCaixa programa activitats especials per fer en família
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Salto o no salto?

Axel Danielson & Maximilien Van Aertryck | 1 comentari
Un vídeo mostra com reaccionen les persones davant el dubte i la por
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pare i filla

Marçal Forés
L'anunci dels Gaudí parla del poder del cinema i de l'empoderament femení
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per què la gent incompetent es pensa que és boníssima?

David Dunning | 1 comentari
L'educador David Dunning diu que «sovint sobrevalorem les nostres habilitats»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pensem com parlem?

Lera Boroditsky | 1 comentari
Lera Boroditsky diu que «es perd prop d'un idioma a la setmana»
Més entrades...