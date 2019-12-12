Foto: Jone Vasaitis

I don't care if Monday's blueTuesday's gray and Wednesday tooThursday I don't care about youIt's Friday I'm in loveMonday you can fall apartTuesday, Wednesday break my heartOh, Thursday doesn't even startIt's Friday I'm in loveSaturday waitAnd Sunday always comes too lateBut Friday never hesitateI don't care if Monday's blackTuesday, Wednesday heart attackThursday never looking backIt's Friday I'm in loveMonday you can hold your headTuesday, Wednesday stay in bedOr Thursday watch the walls insteadIt's Friday I'm in loveSaturday waitAnd Sunday always comes too lateBut Friday never hesitateDressed up to the eyesIt's a wonderful surpriseTo see your shoes and your spirits riseThrowing out your frownAnd just smiling at the soundAnd as sleek as a shriekSpinning round and roundAlways take a big biteIt's such a gorgeous sightTo see you in the middle of the nightYou can never get enoughEnough of this stuffIt's FridayI'm in loveI don't care if Monday's blueTuesday's gray and Wednesday tooThursday I don't care about youIt's Friday I'm in loveMonday you can fall apartTuesday, Wednesday break my heartThursday doesn't even startIt's Friday I'm in love