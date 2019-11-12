Facebook: Elton John

It's a little bit funny, this feeling insideI'm not one of those who can easily hide,I don't have much money but boy, if I didI'd buy a big house where we both could liveIf I was a sculptor but then again, noOr a man who makes potions in a traveling showI know it's not much but it's the best I can doMy gift is my songAnd this one's for youAnd you can tell everybody this is your songIt may be quite simple but now that it's doneI hope you don't mindI hope you don't mindThat I put down in wordsHow wonderful life is while you're in the worldI sat on the roof and kicked up the mossWell, a few of the verses, well, they've got me quite crossBut the sun's been quite kindWhile I wrote this songIt's for people like you thatKeep it turned onSo excuse me forgettingBut these things, I doYou see, I've forgottenIf they're green or they're blueAnyway, the thing is, what I really meanYours are the sweetest eyes I've ever seenAnd you can tell everybody this is your songIt may be quite simple butNow that it's doneI hope you don't mindI hope you don't mindThat I put down in wordsHow wonderful life is while you're in the worldI hope you don't mindI hope you don't mindThat I put down in wordsHow wonderful life is while you're in the world