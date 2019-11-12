Música

Your Song

How wonderful life is while you're in the world

25/03/2020 a les 01:49h
Especial: Música
Your Song, Elton John, Bernie Taupin

It's a little bit funny, this feeling inside
I'm not one of those who can easily hide,
I don't have much money but boy, if I did
I'd buy a big house where we both could live
 
If I was a sculptor but then again, no
Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show
I know it's not much but it's the best I can do
My gift is my song
And this one's for you
 
And you can tell everybody this is your song
It may be quite simple but now that it's done
I hope you don't mind
I hope you don't mind
That I put down in words
How wonderful life is while you're in the world
 
I sat on the roof and kicked up the moss
Well, a few of the verses, well, they've got me quite cross
But the sun's been quite kind
While I wrote this song
It's for people like you that
Keep it turned on
 
So excuse me forgetting
But these things, I do
You see, I've forgotten
If they're green or they're blue
Anyway, the thing is, what I really mean
Yours are the sweetest eyes I've ever seen
 
And you can tell everybody this is your song
It may be quite simple but
Now that it's done
I hope you don't mind
I hope you don't mind
That I put down in words
How wonderful life is while you're in the world

I hope you don't mind
I hope you don't mind
That I put down in words
How wonderful life is while you're in the world
 

Facebook: Elton John

Your song
Your song, 12/11/2019 a les 22:33
+3
-0
Fantàstic... M'agrada molt!!

