Facebook: Billy Joel

Uptown girlShe's been living in her uptown worldI bet she's never had a backstreet guyI bet her momma never told her whyI'm gonna try for an uptown girlShe's been living in her white bread worldAs long as anyone with hot blood canAnd now she's looking for a downtown manThat's what I amAnd when she knows whatShe wants from her timeAnd when she wakes upAnd makes up her mindShe'll see I'm not so toughJust becauseI'm in love with an uptown girlYou know I've seen her in her uptown worldShe's getting tired of her high class toysAnd all her presents from her uptown boysShe's got a choiceUptown girlYou know I can't afford to buy her pearlsBut maybe someday when my ship comes inShe'll understand what kind of guy I've beenAnd then I'll winAnd when she's walkingShe's looking so fineAnd when she's talkingShe'll say that she's mineShe'll say I'm not so toughJust becauseI'm in loveWith an uptown girlShe's been living in her white bread worldAs long as anyone with hot blood canAnd now she's looking for a downtown manThat's what I amUptown girlShe's my uptown girlYou know I'm in loveWith an uptown girlMy uptown girlYou know I'm in loveWith an uptown girlMy uptown girlYou know I'm in loveWith an uptown girlMy uptown girlYou know I'm in loveWith an uptown girl